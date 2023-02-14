NFL News and Rumors

Arizona Cardinals Hiring Jonathan Gannon As Their Next Head Coach

Dylan Williams
Jonathan Gannon will go from one flock of birds to a new flock, metaphorically speaking.

The Arizona Cardinals are hiring Gannon for their next head coach after spending the last two seasons as the defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cardinals are signing him to a five-year contract, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Gannon had been a part of Nick Sirianni’s staff in Philadelphia since the 2021 season. In both years, the Eagles have been in the top 10 in yards allowed, including ranking second in 2022. The Eagles finished the season with 78 sacks total, ranking as the third most in NFL history. They also finished in the top five in interceptions and passer rating while ranking first in passing yards allowed and tackles for loss. The Eagles won an NFC-leading 14 games in 2022 en route to a Super Bowl appearance. However, the Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 38-35.

Gannon replaces Kliff Kingsbury in Arizona, who was fired after four seasons with the franchise. After an 11-win season in 2021, the Cardinals dropped to 4-13 in 2022. Overall, Arizona finished the season in last place in the NFC West. The Cardinals’ defense was one of the worst in the league, allowing a 31st-best 26.4 points per game.

Gannon is the second hire that the Cardinals have made in their offseason. In January, they hired Monti Ossenfort away from the Tennessee Titans as their new general manager.

Jonathan Gannon is the second Eagles coordinator to be hired for a head coaching vacancy. On Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts announced that they hired offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to be their next head coach.

Arizona Cardinals NFL News and Rumors
