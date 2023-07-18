Aroldis Chapman throws fastest pitch in Rangers history

Texas Rangers reliever Aroldis Chapman of Holguin, Cuba has not been a member of the Texas Rangers for long, but already has had a significant impact. On Monday, in a 3-2 Rangers win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field, Chapman recorded the first victory with his new team since being traded from the Kansas City Royals to the Rangers on June 30 for left handed reliever Cole Ragans of Crawfordville, Florida and minor league outfielder Roni Cabrera of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic.

But was the buzz is all about has been Chapman’s fastball at age 35. On Monday, Chapman set a Rangers record for throwing the fastest pitch in franchise history. Chapman’s pitch was initially clocked at 103 miles per hour, and later officially clocked at 102.8. It came on a 0-2 pitch with one out and struck out Rays center fielder Jose Siri of Sabana Grande de Boya, Dominican Republic. According to Stefan Stevenson of Sports Illustrated, Chapman reached 102.8 miles per hour twice in the inning, and in just six appearances with Texas, he has now thrown the 13 fastest pitches in franchise history.

Aroldis Chapman blows 103 by Jose Siri to break his own record for fastest pitch in Rangers franchise history pic.twitter.com/jRe9jELYuO — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 18, 2023

How did the Rangers win?

How Texas won on Monday was interesting. It came on a wild pitch by Rays reliever Pete Fairbanks in the bottom of the ninth inning, which scored Josh Smith. Fairbanks’s pitch was 100.4 miles per hour, but was not accurate.

Chapman has fastest pitch ever

Chapman’s pitch of 105.8 miles per hour is the fastest pitch ever. It came while he was with the Cincinnati Reds in a 4-3 Reds loss to the San Diego Padres on September 24, 2010.

2023 MLB Statistics

Chapman has pitched in 37 games this season with the Royals and Rangers. He has a record of five wins and two losses with an earned run average of 2.04. During 35 1/3 innings pitched, Chapman has three saves, eight holds, and 63 strikeouts, and given up 18 hits, eight earned runs and 20 walks, to go along with a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.08.

Leading the American League West

With the win, the Rangers improved to a record of 56 wins and 39 losses. They have a three and a half game lead over the Houston Astros in the American League West.