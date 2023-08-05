UFC News and Rumors

Assu Almabayev defeats Ode Osbourne in his UFC debut at UFC Nashville

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
2 min read
assu almabayev

Assu Almabayev made his UFC debut at UFC Nashville and emerged victorious with a second-round submission victory over Ode Osbourne. The fight was a back-and-forth affair, with both fighters landing significant strikes in the first round. However, Almabayev was able to secure a takedown in the second round and eventually transitioned to a rear-naked choke, forcing Osbourne to tap out.

Almabayev’s impressive performance

Almabayev’s performance was impressive, particularly given that he took the fight on short notice. He showed excellent grappling skills, taking Osbourne down multiple times and eventually securing the submission victory. Almabayev also displayed solid striking, landing several significant strikes in the first round.

Osbourne’s struggles continue

The loss was Osbourne’s third in a row, and he has now been finished in all three of those fights. Despite showing flashes of brilliance in his fights, Osbourne has struggled to put together a consistent performance in the UFC. He will need to regroup and make some adjustments if he hopes to turn his career around.

Assu Almabayev made a successful UFC debut with a second-round submission victory over Ode Osbourne at UFC Nashville. Almabayev showed excellent grappling skills and solid striking en route to the victory. Meanwhile, Osbourne suffered his third straight loss and will need to make some adjustments if he hopes to turn his career around. The event also featured several other exciting matchups coming up, including the main event fight between Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font and Jessica Andrade taking on Tatiana Suarez.

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

