Assu Almabayev made his UFC debut at UFC Nashville and emerged victorious with a second-round submission victory over Ode Osbourne. The fight was a back-and-forth affair, with both fighters landing significant strikes in the first round. However, Almabayev was able to secure a takedown in the second round and eventually transitioned to a rear-naked choke, forcing Osbourne to tap out.

Almabayev’s impressive performance

Almabayev’s performance was impressive, particularly given that he took the fight on short notice. He showed excellent grappling skills, taking Osbourne down multiple times and eventually securing the submission victory. Almabayev also displayed solid striking, landing several significant strikes in the first round.

Osbourne’s struggles continue

The loss was Osbourne’s third in a row, and he has now been finished in all three of those fights. Despite showing flashes of brilliance in his fights, Osbourne has struggled to put together a consistent performance in the UFC. He will need to regroup and make some adjustments if he hopes to turn his career around.

