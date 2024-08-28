MLB News and Rumors

Astros sign outfielder Jason Heyward

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Dodgers Take a Flyer on Jason Heyward

The Houston Astros have signed outfielder Jason Heyward of Ridgewood, New Jersey to a contract according to ESPN. The financial terms of the contract and length of the contract have not yet been released.

Heyward is joining his fifth Major League Baseball team. He was previously with the Atlanta Braves from 2010 to 2014, the St. Louis Cardinals in 2015, the Chicago Cubs from 2016 to 2022, and the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023 and 2024. Heyward was released by the Dodgers on Saturday.

Heyward in 2024

Heyward is batting .208 with six home runs and 28 runs batted in. During 63 games, 173 at bats, and 197 plate appearances, he scored 25 runs and had 36 hits, 10 doubles, two triples, four stolen bases, 68 total bases, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .289 and a slugging percentage of .393. Heyward’s triples came in two Dodgers wins where they reached double digits in runs scored. They came in a 10-3 Dodgers win over the New York Mets on May 29 and in a 14-7 Dodgers win over the San Francisco Giants on June 29.

Great Rookie Season

Heyward was an All-Star with the Braves in 2010. He was also a runner-up to San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey for the National League Rookie of the Year. He batted .277 with 18 home runs and 72 runs batted in. Heyward also scored 83 runs and had 114 hits, and has 29 doubles, five triples, 11 stolen bases, 91 walks, 237 total bases, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .393, and a slugging percentage of .456.

World Series Champion

Heyward was part of the Cubs team that won the 2016 World Series. However, during the six games against the Cleveland Indians, Heyward was not very effective. He only had three hits in 20 plate appearances for a batting average of .150.

Why did the Astros make this move?

Houston has some injuries to their outfield. Kyle Tucker has been out since June 3 with a shin problem, and Mauricio Dubon was injured on Sunday when he hit the wall making a catch against Baltimore.

Topics  
Astros MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22931895_168396541_lowres-2

Orioles and Dodgers begin intriguing midweek series at Dodger Stadium

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 27 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24033284_168396541_lowres-2
Danny Jansen plays for two teams in one game
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 27 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge records 50th home in a season for a third time
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 26 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22802432_168396541_lowres-2
Two key MLB series begin August 26
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 26 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22931895_168396541_lowres-2
Shohei Ohtani becomes sixth player to hit 40 HRs and 40 SBs in a season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 24 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22802432_168396541_lowres-2
Phillies and Royals to battle in intriguing interleague matchup
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 23 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24054506_168396541_lowres-2
Spencer Arrighetti delivers impressive performance for Astros
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 23 2024
More News
Arrow to top