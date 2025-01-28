Astros trade relief pitcher Ryan Pressly to Cubs

There was a trade made on Sunday between the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros. According to Mark Polishuk of MLB Trade Rumors,” the Houston Astros traded relief pitcher Ryan Pressly of Dallas, Texas to the Chicago Cubs. In addition to Pressly, the Cubs will receive $5 million in cash. The Astros are receiving a starting pitching prospect they must be very high on– Juan Bello of Cartagena, Colombia.

Third Major League Baseball team

The Cubs are Pressly’s third Major League Baseball team. He was previously with the Minnesota Twins from 2013 to 2018, and the Astros from 2018 to 2024. The year Pressly was with the Astros and Twins (2018), he led the American League in games by a pitcher with 77.

Pressly’s 2024 MLB Statistics

Pressly pitched 59 games for the Astros in 2024 and had a record of two wins and three losses with an earned run average of 3.49. In 56 2/3 innings pitched, Pressly gave up 58 hits, 22 earned runs, four home runs and 18 walks, to go along with 58 strikeouts, 25 holds, four saves, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.34. Pressly beat the Kansas City Royals 6-3 on August 29 and the Oakland Athletics 6-3 on September 12.

Pressly’s All-Star Seasons

Pressly was selected to the All-Star Game twice. The first season came in 2019 and the second time came in 2021. In 2019, Pressly pitched 55 games for the Astros and had a record of two wins and three losses with an earned run average of 2.32. During 54 1/3 innings pitched, Pressly gave up 37 hits, 14 earned runs, six home runs and 12 walks, to go along with 72 strikeouts, 31 holds, three saves, and a WHIP of 0.90. Pressly beat the New York Yankees 4-3 on April 8, 2019 and the Los Angeles Angels 11-10 on July 7, 2019.

In 2021, Pressly pitched 64 games for the Astros and had a record of five wins and three losses with an earned run average of 2.25. In 64 innings pitched, he gave up 49 hits, 16 earned runs, four home runs, and 13 walks, to go along with 81 strikeouts, 26 saves, one hold, and a WHIP of 0.97. Pressly’s hold came in an 8-4 Astros win over the Oakland Athletics on May 20, 2021.

World Series Champion

Pressly was part of the Astros team that won the 2022 World Series. Pressly picked up the save in game five of the World Series (3-2 Astros win over the Philadelphia Phillies) and game six of the World Series (4-1 Astros win over the Phillies), as Houston won in six games.