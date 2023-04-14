Golf News and Rumors

At RBC Heritage, Patrick Cantlay Seemingly Throws Shade About His Slow Masters Play

Wendi Oliveros
Patrick Cantlay

One of the underlying plotlines of The Masters golf tournament last week was the slow play of 31-year-old American golfer Patrick Cantlay.

He was in the group ahead of Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm, and Cantley was to blame for their significant breaks waiting for him to finish up.

Cantlay clearly still has this on his mind, and his latest tweet is proof.

At RBC Heritage on Friday, Cantlay had a hole-in-one.

Cantlay used a 6-iron and was 200 yards out on the seventh hole.

This is impressive at any tournament and should be celebrated.

How Cantlay celebrated was by tweeting a video of the shot with the following caption:

“Playing faster!”

The ace is helping in more ways than one.

Cantlay is currently at -8, tied for fifth place, at RBC Heritage.

Not So Fast (Literally)

We should not assume that Cantlay’s slow play problem is completely solved.

Video footage of Thursday’s action indicates otherwise.

This is hard to watch, and it is only one shot.

Imagine playing in the same group or being behind his group.

It is now easier to understand Koepka’s frustration and comments after the tournament.

Koepka said:

“The group in front of us was brutally slow. Jon went to the bathroom like seven times during the round, and we were still waiting.”

Should Golf Have A Swing Clock?

Many of us never thought we would see the day when tennis had a serve clock and baseball had a pitch clock, so it begs the question.

Should the PGA consider implementing a swing clock?

It could correct situations like this, but who would implement it?

In those other sports, there is only one person serving and pitching.

Golf has many people swinging at different times on different holes.

And what would be the penalty if the person was too slow?

Losing a shot on the hole is pretty severe, but there are not many other options.

This is a serious problem that has no good or imminent resolution.

In the meantime, watch the final two rounds of RBC Heritage from Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina on CBS Saturday and Sunday beginning at 3:00 PM EDT.

