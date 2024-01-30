The PGA Tour is set to tee off at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday, as the West Coast Swing moves to Pebble Beach, California. The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner will take home a $3.6 million payout and 700 FedEx Cup points. Learn more about the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 purse, prize money, and payouts below.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am marks the second signature event of the year, as the world’s best golfers come out to compete for a $20 million purse. Since it’s a pro-am, the event is usually filled with celebrities but it’s been shortened to 36 holes over two days of play (Thursday and Friday).
The winner will take home a whopping $3.6 million prize, accounting for 18% of the purse. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am recently became a signature event, and as a result, the purse has increased by 122% compared to last year.
Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purse, prize money, and payouts.
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024: Purse, Prize Money, and Payouts
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be the last event on the PGA Tour that will be played across two different courses. Founded in 1937, the pro-am tournament is one of the oldest events on the Tour.
This year, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am will be debuting a new format with an 80-man field and no cut. That means every player is guaranteed money this weekend. The pro-am will take place across 36 holes on Thursday and Friday while the professionals continue their play on Pebble Beach on Saturday and Sunday.
This year, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was marked as a signature event, bringing the purse value up to $20 million. The winner is expected to take home a $3.6 million cheque, which represents the PGA Tour standard 18% of the purse. Since there is no cut, all the players are guaranteed to take home a payout in Pebble Beach this weekend.
The last-placed player in the field (80th) will take home $32,000.
For a complete breakdown of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize money and payouts, check out the table below.
|Position
|Percentage
|Amount ($)
|1
|18%
|3,600,000
|2
|10.80%
|2,160,000
|3
|6.80%
|1,360,000
|4
|4.80%
|960,000
|5
|3.98%
|795,000
|6
|3.58%
|715,000
|7
|3.33%
|665,000
|8
|3.08%
|615,000
|9
|2.88%
|575,000
|10
|2.68%
|535,000
|11
|2.48%
|495,000
|12
|2.28%
|455,000
|13
|2.08%
|415,000
|14
|1.88%
|375,000
|15
|1.76%
|352,000
|16
|1.66%
|332,000
|17
|1.56%
|312,000
|18
|1.46%
|292,000
|19
|1.36%
|272,000
|20
|1.26%
|252,000
|21
|1.16%
|232,000
|22
|1.09%
|217,000
|23
|1.01%
|202,000
|24
|0.94%
|187,000
|25
|0.86%
|172,000
|26
|0.79%
|158,000
|27
|0.75%
|150,000
|28
|0.72%
|143,000
|29
|0.69%
|137,000
|30
|0.66%
|131,000
|31
|0.63%
|125,000
|32
|0.60%
|119,000
|33
|0.57%
|114,000
|34
|0.55%
|109,000
|35
|0.52%
|104,000
|36
|0.50%
|99,000
|37
|0.47%
|94,000
|38
|0.45%
|89,000
|39
|0.42%
|84,000
|40
|0.40%
|80,000
|41
|0.38%
|76,000
|42
|0.36%
|72,000
|43
|0.34%
|68,000
|44
|0.32%
|64,000
|45
|0.30%
|60,000
|46
|0.29%
|57,000
|47
|0.27%
|54,000
|48
|0.26%
|52,000
|49
|0.25%
|50,000
|50
|0.24%
|48,000
|51
|0.24%
|47,000
|52
|0.23%
|46,000
|53
|0.23%
|45,000
|54
|0.22%
|44,000
|55
|0.22%
|43,000
|56
|0.21%
|42,000
|57
|0.21%
|41,000
|58
|0.20%
|40,000
|59
|0.20%
|39,500
|60
|0.20%
|39,000
|61
|0.19%
|38,500
|62
|0.19%
|38,000
|63
|0.19%
|37,500
|64
|0.19%
|37,000
|65
|0.18%
|36,500
|66
|0.18%
|36,000
|67
|0.18%
|35,500
|68
|0.18%
|35,000
|69
|0.17%
|34,750
|70
|0.17%
|34,500
|71
|0.17%
|34,250
|72
|0.17%
|34,000
|73
|0.17%
|33,750
|74
|0.17%
|33,500
|75
|0.17%
|33,250
|76
|0.17%
|33,000
|77
|0.16%
|32,750
|78
|0.16%
|32,500
|79
|0.16%
|32,250
|80
|0.16%
|32,000
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Purse Has Increased 122% Since 2023
Since the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was marked as a signature event, the purse value has more than doubled in 2024. In fact, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purse is up a whopping 122% year-over-year.
Last year, the purse was only valued at $9 million with the winner’s share coming out to $1.62 million. In 2024, the purse is now $20 million with the winner’s payout reaching $3.6 million.
Check out the table below to view AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purses and winners since 1986.
|Year
|Winner
|Purse ($)
|Winner’s
Share ($)
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|2024
|RBD
|20,000,000
|3,600,000
|2023
|Justin Rose
|9,000,000
|1,620,000
|2022
|Tom Hoge
|8,700,000
|1,566,000
|2021
|Daniel Berger
|7,800,000
|1,404,000
|2020
|Nick Taylor
|7,800,000
|1,404,000
|2019
|Phil Mickelson (5)
|7,600,000
|1,368,000
|2018
|Ted Potter Jr.
|7,400,000
|1,332,000
|2017
|Jordan Spieth
|7,200,000
|1,296,000
|2016
|Vaughn Taylor
|7,000,000
|1,260,000
|AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am
|2015
|Brandt Snedeker (2)
|6,800,000
|1,224,000
|2014
|Jimmy Walker
|6,600,000
|1,188,000
|2013
|Brandt Snedeker
|6,500,000
|1,170,000
|2012
|Phil Mickelson (4)
|6,400,000
|1,152,000
|2011
|D. A. Points
|6,300,000
|1,134,000
|2010
|Dustin Johnson (2)
|6,200,000
|1,116,000
|2009
|Dustin Johnson
|6,100,000
|1,098,000
|2008
|Steve Lowery
|6,000,000
|1,080,000
|2007
|Phil Mickelson (3)
|5,500,000
|990,000
|2,006
|Arron Oberholser
|5,400,000
|972,000
|2005
|Phil Mickelson (2)
|5,300,000
|954,000
|2004
|Vijay Singh
|5,300,000
|954,000
|2003
|Davis Love III (2)
|4,500,000
|900,000
|2,002
|Matt Gogel
|4,000,000
|720,000
|2001
|Davis Love III
|4,000,000
|720,000
|2000
|Tiger Woods
|4,000,000
|720,000
|1999
|Payne Stewart
|2,800,000
|504,000
|1998
|Phil Mickelson
|2,500,000
|450,000
|1997
|Mark O’Meara (5)
|1,900,000
|342,000
|1996
|Canceled after two rounds due to weather
|1995
|Peter Jacobsen
|1,400,000
|252,000
|1994
|Johnny Miller (3)
|1,250,000
|225,000
|1993
|Brett Ogle
|1,250,000
|225,000
|1992
|Mark O’Meara (4)
|1,100,000
|198,000
|1991
|Paul Azinger
|1,100,000
|198,000
|1990
|Mark O’Meara (3)
|1,000,000
|180,000
|1989
|Mark O’Meara (2)
|1,000,000
|180,000
|1988
|Steve Jones
|700,000
|126,000
|1987
|Johnny Miller (2)
|600,000
|108,000
|1986
|Fuzzy Zoeller
|600,000
|108,000