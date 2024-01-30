Golf News and Rumors

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 Purse Up 122% Since 2023; Winner's Share Set At $3.6M

The PGA Tour is set to tee off at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday, as the West Coast Swing moves to Pebble Beach, California. The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner will take home a $3.6 million payout and 700 FedEx Cup points. Learn more about the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 purse, prize money, and payouts below.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am marks the second signature event of the year, as the world’s best golfers come out to compete for a $20 million purse. Since it’s a pro-am, the event is usually filled with celebrities but it’s been shortened to 36 holes over two days of play (Thursday and Friday).

The winner will take home a whopping $3.6 million prize, accounting for 18% of the purse. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am recently became a signature event, and as a result, the purse has increased by 122% compared to last year.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purse, prize money, and payouts.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024: Purse, Prize Money, and Payouts

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be the last event on the PGA Tour that will be played across two different courses. Founded in 1937, the pro-am tournament is one of the oldest events on the Tour.

This year, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am will be debuting a new format with an 80-man field and no cut. That means every player is guaranteed money this weekend. The pro-am will take place across 36 holes on Thursday and Friday while the professionals continue their play on Pebble Beach on Saturday and Sunday.

This year, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was marked as a signature event, bringing the purse value up to $20 million. The winner is expected to take home a $3.6 million cheque, which represents the PGA Tour standard 18% of the purse. Since there is no cut, all the players are guaranteed to take home a payout in Pebble Beach this weekend.

The last-placed player in the field (80th) will take home $32,000.

For a complete breakdown of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize money and payouts, check out the table below.

Position Percentage Amount ($)
1 18% 3,600,000
2 10.80% 2,160,000
3 6.80% 1,360,000
4 4.80% 960,000
5 3.98% 795,000
6 3.58% 715,000
7 3.33% 665,000
8 3.08% 615,000
9 2.88% 575,000
10 2.68% 535,000
11 2.48% 495,000
12 2.28% 455,000
13 2.08% 415,000
14 1.88% 375,000
15 1.76% 352,000
16 1.66% 332,000
17 1.56% 312,000
18 1.46% 292,000
19 1.36% 272,000
20 1.26% 252,000
21 1.16% 232,000
22 1.09% 217,000
23 1.01% 202,000
24 0.94% 187,000
25 0.86% 172,000
26 0.79% 158,000
27 0.75% 150,000
28 0.72% 143,000
29 0.69% 137,000
30 0.66% 131,000
31 0.63% 125,000
32 0.60% 119,000
33 0.57% 114,000
34 0.55% 109,000
35 0.52% 104,000
36 0.50% 99,000
37 0.47% 94,000
38 0.45% 89,000
39 0.42% 84,000
40 0.40% 80,000
41 0.38% 76,000
42 0.36% 72,000
43 0.34% 68,000
44 0.32% 64,000
45 0.30% 60,000
46 0.29% 57,000
47 0.27% 54,000
48 0.26% 52,000
49 0.25% 50,000
50 0.24% 48,000
51 0.24% 47,000
52 0.23% 46,000
53 0.23% 45,000
54 0.22% 44,000
55 0.22% 43,000
56 0.21% 42,000
57 0.21% 41,000
58 0.20% 40,000
59 0.20% 39,500
60 0.20% 39,000
61 0.19% 38,500
62 0.19% 38,000
63 0.19% 37,500
64 0.19% 37,000
65 0.18% 36,500
66 0.18% 36,000
67 0.18% 35,500
68 0.18% 35,000
69 0.17% 34,750
70 0.17% 34,500
71 0.17% 34,250
72 0.17% 34,000
73 0.17% 33,750
74 0.17% 33,500
75 0.17% 33,250
76 0.17% 33,000
77 0.16% 32,750
78 0.16% 32,500
79 0.16% 32,250
80 0.16% 32,000

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Purse Has Increased 122% Since 2023

Since the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was marked as a signature event, the purse value has more than doubled in 2024. In fact, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purse is up a whopping 122% year-over-year.

Last year, the purse was only valued at $9 million with the winner’s share coming out to $1.62 million. In 2024, the purse is now $20 million with the winner’s payout reaching $3.6 million.

Check out the table below to view AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purses and winners since 1986.

Year Winner Purse ($) Winner’s

Share ($)
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
2024 RBD 20,000,000 3,600,000
2023 Justin Rose 9,000,000 1,620,000
2022 Tom Hoge 8,700,000 1,566,000
2021 Daniel Berger 7,800,000 1,404,000
2020 Nick Taylor 7,800,000 1,404,000
2019 Phil Mickelson (5) 7,600,000 1,368,000
2018 Ted Potter Jr. 7,400,000 1,332,000
2017 Jordan Spieth 7,200,000 1,296,000
2016 Vaughn Taylor 7,000,000 1,260,000
AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am
2015 Brandt Snedeker (2) 6,800,000 1,224,000
2014 Jimmy Walker 6,600,000 1,188,000
2013 Brandt Snedeker 6,500,000 1,170,000
2012 Phil Mickelson (4) 6,400,000 1,152,000
2011 D. A. Points 6,300,000 1,134,000
2010 Dustin Johnson (2) 6,200,000 1,116,000
2009 Dustin Johnson 6,100,000 1,098,000
2008 Steve Lowery 6,000,000 1,080,000
2007 Phil Mickelson (3) 5,500,000 990,000
2,006 Arron Oberholser 5,400,000 972,000
2005 Phil Mickelson (2) 5,300,000 954,000
2004 Vijay Singh 5,300,000 954,000
2003 Davis Love III (2) 4,500,000 900,000
2,002 Matt Gogel 4,000,000 720,000
2001 Davis Love III 4,000,000 720,000
2000 Tiger Woods 4,000,000 720,000
1999 Payne Stewart 2,800,000 504,000
1998 Phil Mickelson 2,500,000 450,000
1997 Mark O’Meara (5) 1,900,000 342,000
1996 Canceled after two rounds due to weather
1995 Peter Jacobsen 1,400,000 252,000
1994 Johnny Miller (3) 1,250,000 225,000
1993 Brett Ogle 1,250,000 225,000
1992 Mark O’Meara (4) 1,100,000 198,000
1991 Paul Azinger 1,100,000 198,000
1990 Mark O’Meara (3) 1,000,000 180,000
1989 Mark O’Meara (2) 1,000,000 180,000
1988 Steve Jones 700,000 126,000
1987 Johnny Miller (2) 600,000 108,000
1986 Fuzzy Zoeller 600,000 108,000
