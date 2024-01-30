The PGA Tour is set to tee off at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday, as the West Coast Swing moves to Pebble Beach, California. The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner will take home a $3.6 million payout and 700 FedEx Cup points. Learn more about the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 purse, prize money, and payouts below.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am marks the second signature event of the year, as the world’s best golfers come out to compete for a $20 million purse. Since it’s a pro-am, the event is usually filled with celebrities but it’s been shortened to 36 holes over two days of play (Thursday and Friday).

The winner will take home a whopping $3.6 million prize, accounting for 18% of the purse. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am recently became a signature event, and as a result, the purse has increased by 122% compared to last year.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purse, prize money, and payouts.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024: Purse, Prize Money, and Payouts

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be the last event on the PGA Tour that will be played across two different courses. Founded in 1937, the pro-am tournament is one of the oldest events on the Tour.

This year, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am will be debuting a new format with an 80-man field and no cut. That means every player is guaranteed money this weekend. The pro-am will take place across 36 holes on Thursday and Friday while the professionals continue their play on Pebble Beach on Saturday and Sunday.

This year, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was marked as a signature event, bringing the purse value up to $20 million. The winner is expected to take home a $3.6 million cheque, which represents the PGA Tour standard 18% of the purse. Since there is no cut, all the players are guaranteed to take home a payout in Pebble Beach this weekend.

The last-placed player in the field (80th) will take home $32,000.

For a complete breakdown of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize money and payouts, check out the table below.

Position Percentage Amount ($) 1 18% 3,600,000 2 10.80% 2,160,000 3 6.80% 1,360,000 4 4.80% 960,000 5 3.98% 795,000 6 3.58% 715,000 7 3.33% 665,000 8 3.08% 615,000 9 2.88% 575,000 10 2.68% 535,000 11 2.48% 495,000 12 2.28% 455,000 13 2.08% 415,000 14 1.88% 375,000 15 1.76% 352,000 16 1.66% 332,000 17 1.56% 312,000 18 1.46% 292,000 19 1.36% 272,000 20 1.26% 252,000 21 1.16% 232,000 22 1.09% 217,000 23 1.01% 202,000 24 0.94% 187,000 25 0.86% 172,000 26 0.79% 158,000 27 0.75% 150,000 28 0.72% 143,000 29 0.69% 137,000 30 0.66% 131,000 31 0.63% 125,000 32 0.60% 119,000 33 0.57% 114,000 34 0.55% 109,000 35 0.52% 104,000 36 0.50% 99,000 37 0.47% 94,000 38 0.45% 89,000 39 0.42% 84,000 40 0.40% 80,000 41 0.38% 76,000 42 0.36% 72,000 43 0.34% 68,000 44 0.32% 64,000 45 0.30% 60,000 46 0.29% 57,000 47 0.27% 54,000 48 0.26% 52,000 49 0.25% 50,000 50 0.24% 48,000 51 0.24% 47,000 52 0.23% 46,000 53 0.23% 45,000 54 0.22% 44,000 55 0.22% 43,000 56 0.21% 42,000 57 0.21% 41,000 58 0.20% 40,000 59 0.20% 39,500 60 0.20% 39,000 61 0.19% 38,500 62 0.19% 38,000 63 0.19% 37,500 64 0.19% 37,000 65 0.18% 36,500 66 0.18% 36,000 67 0.18% 35,500 68 0.18% 35,000 69 0.17% 34,750 70 0.17% 34,500 71 0.17% 34,250 72 0.17% 34,000 73 0.17% 33,750 74 0.17% 33,500 75 0.17% 33,250 76 0.17% 33,000 77 0.16% 32,750 78 0.16% 32,500 79 0.16% 32,250 80 0.16% 32,000

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Purse Has Increased 122% Since 2023

Since the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was marked as a signature event, the purse value has more than doubled in 2024. In fact, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purse is up a whopping 122% year-over-year.

Last year, the purse was only valued at $9 million with the winner’s share coming out to $1.62 million. In 2024, the purse is now $20 million with the winner’s payout reaching $3.6 million.

Check out the table below to view AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purses and winners since 1986.

Year Winner Purse ($) Winner’s Share ($) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 RBD 20,000,000 3,600,000 2023 Justin Rose 9,000,000 1,620,000 2022 Tom Hoge 8,700,000 1,566,000 2021 Daniel Berger 7,800,000 1,404,000 2020 Nick Taylor 7,800,000 1,404,000 2019 Phil Mickelson (5) 7,600,000 1,368,000 2018 Ted Potter Jr. 7,400,000 1,332,000 2017 Jordan Spieth 7,200,000 1,296,000 2016 Vaughn Taylor 7,000,000 1,260,000 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am 2015 Brandt Snedeker (2) 6,800,000 1,224,000 2014 Jimmy Walker 6,600,000 1,188,000 2013 Brandt Snedeker 6,500,000 1,170,000 2012 Phil Mickelson (4) 6,400,000 1,152,000 2011 D. A. Points 6,300,000 1,134,000 2010 Dustin Johnson (2) 6,200,000 1,116,000 2009 Dustin Johnson 6,100,000 1,098,000 2008 Steve Lowery 6,000,000 1,080,000 2007 Phil Mickelson (3) 5,500,000 990,000 2,006 Arron Oberholser 5,400,000 972,000 2005 Phil Mickelson (2) 5,300,000 954,000 2004 Vijay Singh 5,300,000 954,000 2003 Davis Love III (2) 4,500,000 900,000 2,002 Matt Gogel 4,000,000 720,000 2001 Davis Love III 4,000,000 720,000 2000 Tiger Woods 4,000,000 720,000 1999 Payne Stewart 2,800,000 504,000 1998 Phil Mickelson 2,500,000 450,000 1997 Mark O’Meara (5) 1,900,000 342,000 1996 Canceled after two rounds due to weather 1995 Peter Jacobsen 1,400,000 252,000 1994 Johnny Miller (3) 1,250,000 225,000 1993 Brett Ogle 1,250,000 225,000 1992 Mark O’Meara (4) 1,100,000 198,000 1991 Paul Azinger 1,100,000 198,000 1990 Mark O’Meara (3) 1,000,000 180,000 1989 Mark O’Meara (2) 1,000,000 180,000 1988 Steve Jones 700,000 126,000 1987 Johnny Miller (2) 600,000 108,000 1986 Fuzzy Zoeller 600,000 108,000