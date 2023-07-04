NASCAR News and Rumors

Atlanta Motor Speedway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Schedules: Dates, Times, and Qualifiers

Jeff Hawkins
chase elliott at chicago street race (1)

Both Chase Elliott and Justin Haley are resting outside of the NASCAR Cup Series postseason chase. With eight regular-season events remaining before the start of the Round of 16, Elliott, the 2020 Cup Series champion, ranks 24th in the points standings and Haley is 21st.

Both Elliott and Haley had an opportunity to win Sunday’s rain-delayed inaugural street race at Chicago, but were usurped in overtime by New Zealand newcomer Shane van Gisbergen. The three-time Australian Supercars champion rallied on fresh tires, passed both Elliott and Haley and became just the seventh first-time Cup competitor to earn a checkered flag in the series’ 75 years.

Haley started last and blitzed his way through the 37-car field to gain the lead and retain it for 23 rotations around the 12-turn, 2.2-mile downtown course. Behind him, though, was Gisbergen, a formidable road-coarse driver. He proved it, passing Haley during a back-and-forth duel on Lap 70.

Elliott started 26th, but rallied to place P3, his third consecutive top-five finish. Without a win, however, he likely will fall short because of the seven races he missed because of injury and suspension.

Both Elliott and Haley had a chance to reserve a spot in the playoffs until the unknown driver from Down Under crashed the party.

With van Gisbergen executing his victory burnout in the background, Haley emerged from his No. 31 Chevrolet, and hung his head: “Who was that guy?”

NASCAR will be splitting destinations next weekend. With the Cup and Xfinity Series heading to high-banked Atlanta, the Truck and ARCA Series will stage events at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 7-8.

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of events at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (All Times ET):

Friday

  • 10 a.m.: ARCA Series garage hours (Mid-Ohio)
  • 11 a.m.: Truck Series garage hours (Mid-Ohio)
  • 1:45 p.m.: ARCA Series practice (Mid-Ohio)
  • 3 p.m.: ARCA Series qualifying (Mid-Ohio)
  • 4 p.m.: Truck Series practice (Mid-Ohio)
  • 5:40 p.m.: ARCA Series driver introductions (Mid-Ohio)
  • 6 p.m.: ARCA Series Zinsser SmartCoat 150 race (Mid-Ohio)

Saturday

  • 10:30 a.m.: Truck Series garage hours (Mid-Ohio)
  • 11 a.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours (Atlanta)
  • 12:30 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours (Atlanta)
  • 1:10 p.m.: Truck Series driver introductions (Mid-Ohio)
  • 1:30 p.m.: Truck Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 race (Mid-Ohio)
  • 4:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying (Atlanta)
  • 5:35 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying (Atlanta)
  • 7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series driver introductions (Atlanta)
  • 8 p.m.: Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 race (Atlanta)

Sunday

  • 4 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours (Atlanta)
  • 5:45 p.m.: Cup Series drivers’ meeting (Atlanta)
  • 6:25 p.m.: Cup Series red carpet walk (Atlanta)
  • 6:30 p.m.: Cup Series driver introductions (Atlanta)
  • 7 p.m.: Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart race (Atlanta)

NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

  • 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet
  • 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
  • 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
  • 4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
  • 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
  • 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
  • 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
  • 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
  • 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
  • 10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
  • 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
  • 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
  • 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
  • 14, JJ Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
  • 15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
  • 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
  • 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
  • 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
  • 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
  • 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
  • 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
  • 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
  • 23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
  • 24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
  • 25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
  • 26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
  • 27, Noah Gragson, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
  • 28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
  • 29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota
  • 30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
  • 31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
  • 32, Cole Custer, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
  • 33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
  • 34, Austin Hill, Beard Motorsports, No. 62 Chevrolet
  • 35, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
  • 36, BJ McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet
  • 37, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
