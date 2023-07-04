Both Chase Elliott and Justin Haley are resting outside of the NASCAR Cup Series postseason chase. With eight regular-season events remaining before the start of the Round of 16, Elliott, the 2020 Cup Series champion, ranks 24th in the points standings and Haley is 21st.

Both Elliott and Haley had an opportunity to win Sunday’s rain-delayed inaugural street race at Chicago, but were usurped in overtime by New Zealand newcomer Shane van Gisbergen. The three-time Australian Supercars champion rallied on fresh tires, passed both Elliott and Haley and became just the seventh first-time Cup competitor to earn a checkered flag in the series’ 75 years.

Haley started last and blitzed his way through the 37-car field to gain the lead and retain it for 23 rotations around the 12-turn, 2.2-mile downtown course. Behind him, though, was Gisbergen, a formidable road-coarse driver. He proved it, passing Haley during a back-and-forth duel on Lap 70.

Elliott started 26th, but rallied to place P3, his third consecutive top-five finish. Without a win, however, he likely will fall short because of the seven races he missed because of injury and suspension.

Both Elliott and Haley had a chance to reserve a spot in the playoffs until the unknown driver from Down Under crashed the party.

With van Gisbergen executing his victory burnout in the background, Haley emerged from his No. 31 Chevrolet, and hung his head: “Who was that guy?”

NASCAR will be splitting destinations next weekend. With the Cup and Xfinity Series heading to high-banked Atlanta, the Truck and ARCA Series will stage events at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 7-8.

👎 Started last.

👍 Led laps.

🏁 Finished P2. A great result for @Justin_Haley_! pic.twitter.com/lbm109wx72 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 3, 2023

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of events at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (All Times ET):

Friday

10 a.m.: ARCA Series garage hours (Mid-Ohio)

11 a.m.: Truck Series garage hours (Mid-Ohio)

1:45 p.m.: ARCA Series practice (Mid-Ohio)

3 p.m.: ARCA Series qualifying (Mid-Ohio)

4 p.m.: Truck Series practice (Mid-Ohio)

5:40 p.m.: ARCA Series driver introductions (Mid-Ohio)

6 p.m.: ARCA Series Zinsser SmartCoat 150 race (Mid-Ohio)

Saturday

10:30 a.m.: Truck Series garage hours (Mid-Ohio)

11 a.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours (Atlanta)

12:30 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours (Atlanta)

1:10 p.m.: Truck Series driver introductions (Mid-Ohio)

1:30 p.m.: Truck Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 race (Mid-Ohio)

4:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying (Atlanta)

5:35 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying (Atlanta)

7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series driver introductions (Atlanta)

8 p.m.: Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 race (Atlanta)

Sunday

4 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours (Atlanta)

5:45 p.m.: Cup Series drivers’ meeting (Atlanta)

6:25 p.m.: Cup Series red carpet walk (Atlanta)

6:30 p.m.: Cup Series driver introductions (Atlanta)

7 p.m.: Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart race (Atlanta)

Well fans, we made it to race week! Here’s what EVP Brandon Hutchison thinks you should be AMPED about for this week and weekend! There are still a limited quantity of tickets available here: https://t.co/sZS7NzPVHR #QS400 | #Alsco250 | #ATLNightRace pic.twitter.com/S2sBLnO7AU — Atlanta Motor Speedway (@ATLMotorSpdwy) July 3, 2023

NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

14, JJ Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

27, Noah Gragson, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota

30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

32, Cole Custer, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

34, Austin Hill, Beard Motorsports, No. 62 Chevrolet

35, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

36, BJ McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet

37, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet