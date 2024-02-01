Golf News and Rumors

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 Scorecard for Pebble Beach Golf Links & Spyglass Hill Golf Course

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 Scorecard for Pebble Beach Golf Links & Spyglass Hill Golf Course

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is set to tee off this week at Pebble Beach, California. For the third and final week, a PGA Tour event will be played across two different courses. Below, we’ll give an overview of the Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course, including a summary of the front and back nine and the scorecard for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 Scorecard Summary

AT&T Pebble Beach Golf Links

  • Front 9: Par 36, 3,388 Yards
  • Back 9: Par 36, 3,584 yards
  • Total: Par 72, 6,972 yards

Spyglass Hill Golf Course

  • Front 9: Par 36, 3,592 Yards
  • Back 9: Par 36, 3,589 yards
  • Total: Par 70, 7,181 yards

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is the second signature event of the year, meaning there’s no cut. The field will feature 80 of the best golfers in the world as they take to Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill on Thursday and Friday before the weekend.

The Monterey Peninsula Country Club was the third course that was in rotation for the 54-hole cut. Now that it’s a signature event, there’s no cut this weekend and the pro-am will take place during the first two rounds.

The Pebble Beach Golf Links course stretches 6,972 yards for a par-72. It was designed by Jack Neville and Douglas Grant in 1919. Pebble Beach is the third-shortest course on the Tour and features the smallest average green size.

On the other hand, Spyglass Hill is a little longer at 7,041 yards. The par-72 was designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr in 1966 and was renovated in 1999. Like Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill has Poa Annua on its greens.

Since the courses are on the coastline, weather is going to be a huge determinant this weekend. Historically, statistics to watch for are strokes gained: approach, putting at the courses.

3 Holes To Watch At AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Pebble Beach Golf Links

  • Hole 9 — Par 4, 504 yards
  • Hole 8 — Par 4, 428 yards
  • Hole 5— Par 3, 195 yards

Spyglass Hill Golf Course

  • Hole 4 — Par 4, 446 yards
  • Hole 18 — Par 4, 430 yards
  • Hole 9— Par 4, 431 yards

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Scorecard: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Despite not being long, Pebble Beach has a few forced layups to neutralize the distance advantage off the tee.

The hardest holes include holes No. 9, 8, and 5. Based on scoring from last year’s tournament, the field struggled on these holes the most.

Check out the complete AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am scorecard for the Pebble Beach Golf Links

Hole Par Yardage
1 4 381
2 5 516
3 4 404
4 4 331
5 3 195
6 5 523
7 3 106
8 4 428
9 4 504
Par 36 3,803
10 4 446
11 4 390
12 3 202
13 4 445
14 5 580
15 4 397
16 4 403
17 3 178
18 5 543
Par 36 3584
Total 72 6,972

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Scorecard: Spyglass Hill Golf Course

Spyglass Hill will be more tree-lined holes than Pebble Beach. The course has a hole named after every notable person or place from the novel, “Treasure Island”.

The hardest holes on the course include holes No.4, 9 and 18.

Check out the chart below for the complete scored at Spyglass Hill Golf Course for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Hole Par Yardage
1 5 595
2 4 349
3 3 172
4 4 370
5 3 203
6 4 446
7 5 549
8 4 399
9 4 431
Par 36 3,514
10 4 407
11 5 561
12 3 178
13 4 460
14 5 560
15 3 130
16 4 476
17 4 325
18 4 430
Par 36 3,527
Total 72 7,041
Golf News and Rumors
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
