Austria and Ukraine were victorious on the eighth day of Euro 2024. In Friday action on June 21, Ukraine defeated Slovakia 2-1 from Dusseldorf, and Austria defeated Poland 3-1 from Berlin. In losing their first two games, Poland is the first team in Euro 2024 that has been eliminated.

Over the last two days of competition at Euro 2024, we have had three draws. The Netherlands tied France 0-0 in Leipzig on Friday, England tied Denmark 1-1 from Frankfurt on Thursday, and Serbia tied Slovenia 1-1 from Munich. Meanwhile, Spain beat Italy 1-0 on Thursday from Gelsenkirchen on an own goal. With the Spanish victory and the fact Albania and Croatia tied 2-2 on Wednesday, Spain has clinched first place in Group B.

Who scored for Ukraine?

The Ukrainian goal scorers on Friday were Mykola Shaparenko and Roman Yaremchuk. Ukraine was actually down 1-0 before coming back to score two second half goals. Shaparenko, a midfielder for Dynamo Kyiv, scored in the 54th minute to tie the game at one. This was Shaparenko’s second international goal. The first came on September 4, 2021 in a 1-1 Ukraine draw with France in 2022 World Cup qualification.

Yaremchuk, a striker, plays for Valencia in Spain’s La Liga. This was his 16th international goal for Ukraine. With the win, Ukraine improved to a record of one win and one loss, and are in second place in Group E.

Who scored for Austria?

The Austrian goal scorers were Gernot Trauner, Cristoph Baumgartner, and Marko Arnautovic. Trauner scored in the ninth minute to open the scoring, Baumgartner scored in the 66th minute to put Austria up 2-1, and Arnautovic scored an insurance marker on a penalty in the 78th minute to put Austria up 3-1.

Trauner is a centre back for Feyenoord in the Netherlands. This was his second international goal for Austria. The first was a game-winning goal in a 3-0 win over Luxembourg in a friendly on November 11, 2020. Baumgartner is an attacking midfielder for Germany’s RB Leipzig. Like Yaremchuk, Baumgartner now has 16 international goals.

Arnautovic is a forward for Italy’s Inter Milan. This was his 37th international goal for Austria. Like Ukraine, Austria has a record of one win and one loss.