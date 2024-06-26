Austria wins Group D at Euro 2024

Euro 2024 continued on Tuesday with a surprise winner in Group D. With a 3-2 win over the Netherlands from Olympiastadion in Berlin, it was Austria that finished first with six points. The Austrians were able to leapfrog not only the Netherlands in the standings, but France too, as the French had to settle to a 1-1 tie with Poland on Tuesday from Westfalenstadion in Dortmund. France finished second with five points, and the Netherlands finished third with four points. The Netherlands will be one of the four lucky third place teams moving on to the round of 16.

Who scored for Austria?

Two Austrian players scored on Tuesday, as Austria got one of their three goals from the Netherlands on an own goal by Dutch forward Donyell Malen. The Austrian goal scorers were attacking midfielder Romano Schmid of Graz and midfielder Marcel Sabitzer of Wels. Schmid, who plays for Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga, scored his first international goal of his career in 14 caps for Austria. Sabitzer, who plays for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, scored his 18th international goal of his career in 81 caps.

Schmid scored in the 59th minute to put Austria up 2-1 at the time. Sabitzer then scored the game-winning goal in the 80th minute to break a 2-2 deadlock.

Why was Austria’s win a surprise?

France was the favourite to win Group D coming in as they won the World Cup in 2018 in Russia. The Netherlands won the European Championship in 1988 and have been the runners-up at three World Cup Finals. Austria has never been to a World Cup Final or European Championship final. France is also ranked second in the FIFA World Rankings (only behind Argentina), while the Netherlands are seventh, and Austria is 25th.

What happened in Group C?

It was a dull day in Group C, as England and Slovenia played to a 0-0 tie, and there were no goals scored in Denmark and Serbia either. England won the group with a record of one win and two draws. Denmark and Slovenia were tied with three draws each, and they also will reach the knockout stage.