Bailey Zappe shines as Patriots defeat Browns 38-15

New England Patriots rookie QB Bailey Zappe is likely to give Bill Belichick a selection headache upon Mac Jones’ return to play after another dazzling performance on Sunday in Cleveland.

23-year-old rookie Bailey Zappe stole the headlines once again as the New England Patriots made it consecutive victories to improve their record to 3-3, sitting back at the .500 mark for the season.

Zappe completed 24/34 passes for 309 yards, throwing two touchdown passes and didn’t record a single interception. The Texas-born quarterback is the only rookie QB in the Super Bowl era to win and post a 100+ Passer Rating in each of his first two starts.

Mac Jones missed a third straight game with an ankle injury, but did participate in limited practice last week in preparation for the Browns game. Zappe’s impressive form has led many to ask whether Jones would automatically reclaim the starting QB spot when he returns to fitness.

Zappe makes it possible for Mac Jones to let that ankle get absolutely completely healthy, past the point of worrying about an aggravation and return trip to inaction later in the year when jockeying for playoff spots. 0.0 reason to push it. QB luxury for NE, not a controversy. — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) October 16, 2022

Patriots fans have pointed out how similar Zappe’s situation is to the legendary Tom Brady’s breakthrough in 2001. Then-starting QB Drew Bledsoe suffered internal bleeding during a regular season game against the New York Jets, handing Brady a golden opportunity to display his talent.

Brady never looked back and secured a starting spot whilst becoming the youngest QB to win a Super Bowl at the age of 24 years and six months old.

Could Zappe snatch the starting spot of Mac Jones, who earned Pro-Bowl honors in his rookie season whilst leading the Patriots to the playoffs? The question is no longer one that is uncomfortable and should be relished by the team with healthy competition.

The Patriots are +205 to reach the playoffs this season in NFL betting, who are next up on Monday Night Football against Justin Fields’ Chicago Bears at the Gillette Stadium.