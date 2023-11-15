24 hours after Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson was named the 2023 American League Rookie of the Year, Brandon Hyde, the Orioles skipper, was named the American League Manager of the Year.

The best of the best. Brandon Hyde has been named AL Manager of the Year! pic.twitter.com/hykIErqEIJ — Orioles on MASN (@masnOrioles) November 14, 2023

Hyde took an Orioles team that lost over 100 games in 2021 and transformed them into a team winning over 100 games in 2023.

Brandon Hyde took a team that lost 115 games the season before he arrived to the 4th-most wins in franchise history in his 5th season at the helm. pic.twitter.com/JVQOD5xxS5 — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) November 15, 2023

Skillful use of his starting pitchers, bullpen, and his young roster are some of the reasons he earned the honor.

Hyde would likely trade the award for another opportunity to defeat the World Series Champion Texas Rangers in the American League Division Series.

He also admits that Mike Elias who earlier in the offseason was named the Executive of the Year has a lot to do with the team’s success.

Regardless, the Orioles are a time on the rise.

No one expected them to win the American League East in 2023.

The AL Manager of the Year congratulations Brandon Hyde you deserved it nobody better pic.twitter.com/q56dJlnV8h — 𝙆𝙣𝘽 (@kazknowsball) November 14, 2023

With an important year of experience and some roster additions, there is no reason that the Orioles cannot play and compete as well in 2024.

Boom!! What a year for the @Orioles …101 wins…AL East Champs….Mike Elias executive OTY….Gunnar Henderson AL ROTY and now….Skipper Brandon Hyde AL Manager OTY! This is only the beginning! If ur not on the #Orioles 🚂….it’s a good time to get on board! #Birdland #LetsGeauxOs pic.twitter.com/jmkMLnxuzX — Ben McDonald (@realbenmcdonald) November 14, 2023

Hyde is a leader who rallied this team to an improbable season.

Beyond that, he is a humble guy who rarely takes credit and points to either Elias and the organization or the players for the team’s success.

It is gratifying to see him get this honor for all of these reasons.

Congratulations Brandon Hyde!