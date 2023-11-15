MLB News and Rumors

Baltimore Orioles Brandon Hyde Wins 2023 AL Manager Of The Year

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Brandon Hyde

24 hours after Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson was named the 2023 American League Rookie of the Year, Brandon Hyde, the Orioles skipper, was named the American League Manager of the Year.

Hyde took an Orioles team that lost over 100 games in 2021 and transformed them into a team winning over 100 games in 2023.

Skillful use of his starting pitchers, bullpen, and his young roster are some of the reasons he earned the honor.

Hyde would likely trade the award for another opportunity to defeat the World Series Champion Texas Rangers in the American League Division Series.

He also admits that Mike Elias who earlier in the offseason was named the Executive of the Year has a lot to do with the team’s success.

Regardless, the Orioles are a time on the rise.

No one expected them to win the American League East in 2023.

With an important year of experience and some roster additions, there is no reason that the Orioles cannot play and compete as well in 2024.

Hyde is a leader who rallied this team to an improbable season.

Beyond that, he is a humble guy who rarely takes credit and points to either Elias and the organization or the players for the team’s success.

It is gratifying to see him get this honor for all of these reasons.

Congratulations Brandon Hyde!

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Orioles
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
Joe Espada

Astros name Joe Espada manager

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
MLB News and Rumors
Gunnar Henderson
Gunnar Henderson Is Unanimous Selection For 2023 AL Rookie Of The Year, Fourth Oriole In 46 Years
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  22h
MLB News and Rumors
Athletics at Orioles 8/14/15
L.A. Angels name Ron Washington manager
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 9 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks
Cleveland Guardians name Stephen Vogt as next manager
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 9 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Craig Counsell's New Contract To Make Him Highest-Paid MLB Manager of All-Time
Craig Counsell’s New Contract To Make Him Highest-Paid MLB Manager of All-Time
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 7 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds
Cubs name Craig Counsell new manager
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 7 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Willie Stargell
Who Are The Top 10 Pittsburgh Pirates Home Run Hitters Ever?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 4 2023
More News
Arrow to top