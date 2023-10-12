The Baltimore Orioles have a long fall and winter to reflect on what went wrong for a team that won 101 games during the MLB regular season.

Pitching and hitting clicked at the right times during the season to carry the Orioles.

But all of it came to a grinding halt at the worst possible time, during the ALDS against the Texas Rangers.

The Orioles struggled in every aspect of the game and were ultimately swept by the Rangers.

They joined AL East rivals the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays with the dubious distinction of being swept in this year’s playoffs.

All three playoff teams in the AL East failed to win a game in the 2023 #postseason 101-win Orioles: Swept in ALDS

99-win Rays: Swept in Wild Card

89-win Blue Jays: Swept in Wild Card pic.twitter.com/MRFYakMIeJ — The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) October 11, 2023

This is why Orioles manager Brandon Hyde had the perfect and understandable answer when he was asked how he felt about being in the MLB Manager of the Year discussions.

He said:

“That’s nice, but I’m still pissed to be honest with you.”

Brandon Hyde on likely winning AL Manager of the Year: “That’s nice, but I’m still pissed to be honest with you.” — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) October 12, 2023

Of course, Hyde is proud of this young Orioles team who exceeded everyone’s expectations in 2023.

But the ending was bitter, and Hyde is still processing that part of it.

He confessed that he will watch the MLB postseason “a little irritated.”

Brandon Hyde said twice he’s “still pissed” with how the Orioles’ season ended. He’ll continue to watch games the rest of the postseason, but “I’m gonna watch a little irritated.” — Nathan Ruiz (@NathanSRuiz) October 12, 2023

Oriole fans understand and feel the same way.

For those continuing to watch, here is how the postseason schedule shakes out.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves are still playing their NLDS; the Phillies lead 2-1, and Game 4 is on Thursday night at 8:07 PM EDT.

The Arizona Diamondbacks await the winner of the series, and the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers will begin their ALCS with Game 1 on Sunday, October 15 at a time yet to be determined.

