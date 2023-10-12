MLB News and Rumors

Baltimore Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde Responds To Manager Of The Year Discussions

Wendi Oliveros
Brandon Hyde

The Baltimore Orioles have a long fall and winter to reflect on what went wrong for a team that won 101 games during the MLB regular season.

Pitching and hitting clicked at the right times during the season to carry the Orioles.

But all of it came to a grinding halt at the worst possible time, during the ALDS against the Texas Rangers.

The Orioles struggled in every aspect of the game and were ultimately swept by the Rangers.

They joined AL East rivals the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays with the dubious distinction of being swept in this year’s playoffs.

This is why Orioles manager Brandon Hyde had the perfect and understandable answer when he was asked how he felt about being in the MLB Manager of the Year discussions.

He said:

“That’s nice, but I’m still pissed to be honest with you.”

Of course, Hyde is proud of this young Orioles team who exceeded everyone’s expectations in 2023.

But the ending was bitter, and Hyde is still processing that part of it.

He confessed that he will watch the MLB postseason “a little irritated.”

Oriole fans understand and feel the same way.

For those continuing to watch, here is how the postseason schedule shakes out.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves are still playing their NLDS; the Phillies lead 2-1, and Game 4 is on Thursday night at 8:07 PM EDT.

The Arizona Diamondbacks await the winner of the series, and the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers will begin their ALCS with Game 1 on Sunday, October 15 at a time yet to be determined.

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Orioles
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
