On Tuesday, September 12, 2023, Baltimore Orioles left-handed pitcher John Means is slated to get his first MLB start in 17 months.

The 30-year-old Means has been recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Orioles fans last saw him on the mound on April 13, 2022.

It has been a long road, but Means is very excited to be back.

When asked how many innings or pitches he anticipates in his first outing, Means is happy to leave it up to his skipper Brandon Hyde.

He said:

“I’ll go as far as Hyde lets me go, to be honest. I feel good, so as long as he wants me to go, I’ll go.”

How far can John Means go in tomorrow’s start: “I’ll go as far as Hyde lets me go, to be honest. I feel good, so as long as he wants me to go, I’ll go.” #orioles — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) September 11, 2023

Orioles fans are calling 9/12 “John Means Day,” and social media posts wishing fans a Happy John Means Day are going viral.

Ladies and gentlemen for the 1st time in 517 days… HAPPY JOHN MEANS DAY TO ALL THOSE WHO OBSERVE!!! pic.twitter.com/dOoqYW8Dmj — Zach Bollinger (@zachbollinger18) September 12, 2023

GOOD MORNING!!! IT IS JOHN MEANS DAY!!!! pic.twitter.com/WAGJnUy54D — Maryland Sports Blog (@MDSportsblog) September 12, 2023

Folks… Happy John Means Day pic.twitter.com/NsndjQL6dD — Matt Kremnitzer (@mattkremnitzer) September 12, 2023

Means Pitched A No-Hitter In 2021

John Means joins a much different and better Orioles team than he previously played with.

In spite of the Orioles’ great successes and excitement this season, Means’ 2021 no-hitter is still a favorite memory among Orioles fans.

John Means is pitching for the 1st time since April of 2022 and you thought I wasn’t going to post his No Hitter?

pic.twitter.com/0FOxhrPQa2 — Zach Bollinger (@zachbollinger18) September 12, 2023

Optimistic fans hope to see another one of those electrifying performances today.

John Means, the author of the greatest pitching performance in Orioles history, is back. Temper your expectations Birdlandians after 17 months of not pitching — but man is it good to have him back! Thrilled for him and his family too. Must have felt like an eternity — Orioles Statistics (@OriolesStatist1) September 12, 2023

Means is ready to help the team in any way possible (through a starting role or in relief) with winning the World Series as the ultimate goal.

John Means said he doesn’t care whether he’s in the Orioles’ rotation or bullpen: “I just want to win the World Series, to be honest with you.” — Nathan Ruiz (@NathanSRuiz) September 10, 2023

Watch John Means on the mound as the Orioles take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Camden Yards on Tuesday night at 6:35 PM EDT.

