Baltimore Orioles Pitcher John Means Gets First Major League Start In 17 Months On Tuesday

Wendi Oliveros
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners

On Tuesday, September 12, 2023, Baltimore Orioles left-handed pitcher John Means is slated to get his first MLB start in 17 months.

The 30-year-old Means has been recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Orioles fans last saw him on the mound on April 13, 2022.

It has been a long road, but Means is very excited to be back.

When asked how many innings or pitches he anticipates in his first outing, Means is happy to leave it up to his skipper Brandon Hyde.

He said:

“I’ll go as far as Hyde lets me go, to be honest. I feel good, so as long as he wants me to go, I’ll go.”

Orioles fans are calling 9/12 “John Means Day,” and social media posts wishing fans a Happy John Means Day are going viral.

Means Pitched A No-Hitter In 2021

John Means joins a much different and better Orioles team than he previously played with.

In spite of the Orioles’ great successes and excitement this season, Means’ 2021 no-hitter is still a favorite memory among Orioles fans.

Optimistic fans hope to see another one of those electrifying performances today.

Means is ready to help the team in any way possible (through a starting role or in relief) with winning the World Series as the ultimate goal.

Watch John Means on the mound as the Orioles take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Camden Yards on Tuesday night at  6:35 PM EDT.

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
