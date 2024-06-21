The Baltimore Orioles continued their AL East dominance as they improved their record to 5-2 against the New York Yankees in 2024 and made history by winning their 22nd consecutive series against an AL East opponent. This achievement set a new major league record, surpassing the previous mark held by the Atlanta Braves (1998-2000), Milwaukee Brewers (1991-92), and Cincinnati Reds (1975, 1969-1970), as reported by the Elias Sports Bureau. Baltimore bolstered their impressive performance within the division, moving to 19-7 against AL East teams this season and 51-27 since the beginning of last season.

Orioles Defeat Yankees 17-5

The New York Yankees’ struggles continued as they suffered their fifth loss in seven games, conceding their highest run total since a 19-5 defeat to Cleveland on August 15, 2019. Cedric Mullins ignited the Baltimore Orioles’ offense with a two-run homer that fueled a six-run second inning. Gunnar Henderson reached base four times, contributing significantly to the Orioles’ 17-5 rout. Rookie pitcher Luis Gil had a rough outing, getting knocked out early, which compounded the Yankees’ woes on Thursday.

Cedric Mullins (and the Orioles' dugout) admiring his first home run since April 26 pic.twitter.com/UNCoFTBHO7 — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) June 20, 2024

Gunnar Henderson’s standout performance included two doubles among his three hits, extending his on-base streak to 27 games, the longest active streak in the majors, and his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games. He also contributed an RBI groundout in the sixth inning. Ryan Mountcastle added to the Orioles’ offensive onslaught with a bases-clearing double and an RBI single in the ninth off New York catcher Jose Trevino, who came in to pitch during the blowout. Anthony Santander hit a three-run homer, marking his MLB-best 10th homer this month, helping Baltimore close to within a half-game of the first-place Yankees.

Ryan O’Hearn chipped in with an RBI double, driving in four runs, while Austin Hays hit a two-run homer in the seventh. The Orioles amassed 19 hits, scoring their most runs since an 18-5 victory over Cleveland on June 6, 2021. This game also marked Baltimore’s second-highest run total at Yankee Stadium, with their record being an 18-run outburst on June 8, 1986.

And we say HAYS, what a wonderful kind of day. pic.twitter.com/DStTarEp6S — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 20, 2024

Luis Gil Suffers Worst Outing of 2024

Yankees rookie phenom Luis Gil endured the worst and shortest career start. The 26-year-old, an early-season Cy Young contender and deserving All-Star, saw his ERA soar from 2.03 to 2.77 after allowing seven earned runs in a 17-5 loss to the Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Gil, who had previously blanked the Orioles in May, lasted just 1.1 innings and 47 pitches as Baltimore’s potent lineup tallied eight hits and two walks against him. This disastrous outing significantly contributed to the Yankees’ recent struggles, marking their fifth loss in seven games.

A team finally has gotten to Luis Gil and it’s THE BALTIMORE ORIOLES pic.twitter.com/ZzLV4jG5Ac — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) June 20, 2024

“It’s baseball,” Aaron Boone said. “It happens. Not his day. They came out really aggressive to the fastball in that first inning, kind of took it away. Got him out of the zone a little bit, and then he made some mistakes in the heart of the plate.

“He’s in the midst of a great year, and this doesn’t change that. This is one bump in the road and, frankly, it’s always an opportunity to grow and learn from, which he’s done a great job of all year.”

Before Luis Gil’s disastrous outing, Yankees starters had consistently provided stability, going at least four innings in the team’s first 76 games. This impressive run marked the longest season-opening streak in franchise history and the seventh-longest season-opening streak by any team since 1900. Gil’s early exit on Thursday ended this historic streak, highlighting the uncharacteristic struggle for the usually dependable Yankees rotation.