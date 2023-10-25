NFL News and Rumors

Baltimore Ravens Fan Gets A Surprise With M&T Stadium Store Purchased New Era Cap

Author
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
NFL Wild Card Weekend

Sports fans have plenty of places to shop for and purchase team merchandise.

Some are authentic licensed sellers, and others are not.

What happens when a fan buys a product from an authorized seller, and it contains an egregious error?

We are about to find out.

A Baltimore Ravens fan bought a black Ravens New Era baseball cap from the M&T Stadium store.

He found an unforgivable error on his cap that all Ravens fans would be outraged by.

Check it out.

Somehow the Ravens logo is on top of the word Steelers.

One would think that a lot of quality control people overlooked this snafu.

And if there is one hat with this error, there are likely many more.

Finally, are there Steelers logos on caps that have the word Ravens imprinted on them?

There has been no word from the Ravens on how this could happen.

He is even wise enough to display his receipt showing it was purchased from an NFL-licensed seller, at the home of the Ravens, M&T Stadium.

The Ravens and Steelers are one of the most heated NFL and AFC North rivalries with the Steelers possessing a winning record of 34-25 overall against Baltimore.

There is zero probability that a Ravens fan is also a Steelers fan so these hats need to be removed from inventory ASAP.

The Ravens lost the first matchup of the two teams this season in Week 5 at Pittsburgh by the score of 17-10.

The two teams meet again in Baltimore on the final weekend of the 2023 NFL season.

Hopefully, this fan will have his merchandise purchase rectified by then.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Ravens
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
