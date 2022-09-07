Baltimore Ravens @ New York Jets Same Game Parlay Picks: NFL Week 1 Predictions

Baltimore Ravens @ New York Jets Same Game Parlay Picks
- Baltimore Ravens Money Line @ -305 with Bovada
- Lamar Jackson to score a touchdown @ +120 with Bovada
- Over 5.5 touchdowns @ -160 with Bovada
Baltimore Ravens @ New York Jets Same Game Parlay @ +450 with Bovada
Best NFL Betting Sites 2022
|1.
|
$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL BettingT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
Up To $150 NFL Sign-Up BonusT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Bet On NFLT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
Up To $2,500 Deposit MatchT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
100% Deposit Match Up To $500T&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
Placing a Bet With Your Bovada Free BetsSee below as to how to place your bets once you have signed up.
- Sign up to Bovada
- Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.
- Click on football and ‘NFL’ to bring up the markets.
- Load up your bet and stake your chosen amount.
Baltimore Ravens @ New York Jets Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Baltimore Ravens Money Line @ -305 with Bovada
The 2021 season was one to forget for the Ravens, which was plagued with injuries to quarterback and 2019 Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson as head coach John Harbaugh’s side missed the playoffs.
With the return of Jackson, Baltimore are expected to launch a formidable challenge to win the AFC North and are currently +1600 to win the Super Bowl.The Jets are expected to start QB Joe Flacco on Sunday, facing his old team as Zach Wilson misses out through an injury sustained in pre-season which is known to be minor.