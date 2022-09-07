Baltimore Ravens @ New York Jets Same Game Parlay Picks: NFL Week 1 Predictions

Baltimore Ravens @ New York Jets Same Game Parlay Picks

Baltimore Ravens @ New York Jets Same Game Parlay @ +450 with Bovada

Baltimore Ravens @ New York Jets Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Baltimore Ravens Money Line @ -305 with Bovada

The 2021 season was one to forget for the Ravens, which was plagued with injuries to quarterback and 2019 Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson as head coach John Harbaugh’s side missed the playoffs.

With the return of Jackson, Baltimore are expected to launch a formidable challenge to win the AFC North and are currently +1600 to win the Super Bowl.

Baltimore Ravens @ New York Jets Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Lamar Jackson to score a touchdown @ +120 with Bovada

Baltimore Ravens @ New York Jets Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Over 5.5 touchdowns @ -160 with Bovada

The Jets are expected to start QB Joe Flacco on Sunday, facing his old team as Zach Wilson misses out through an injury sustained in pre-season which is known to be minor.Lamar Jackson has the second-highest win percentage since 2018 in the NFL among active QBs, behind only Patrick Mahomes and ahead of Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Mitch Trubisky. Jackson threw 16 touchdowns in 12 regular season games last year and rushed for two but the Ravens were unable to make it to the postseason after the former MVP’s injury. As one of the favourites to win a second MVP this year, we’re backing Lamar Jackson to score a touchdown on opening night in the Big Apple.Lamar Jackson is one of the biggest touchdown threats in the NFL and Baltimore’s arsenal is equipped with the likes of Mark Andrews and Latavius Murray who are guaranteed to score some valuable points. New York are also a formidable force with Flacco, Michael Carter, Elijah Moore, and Corey Davis, so we’re anticipating plenty of touchdowns at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.