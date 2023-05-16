NFL News and Rumors

Baltimore Ravens Rookie WR Zay Flowers Buys His Father A Special Gift

Wendi Oliveros
Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers recently bought a special gift for his father.

Even though it is not officially Father’s Day and he has yet to sign his rookie contract, the 22-year-old Flowers bought his dad a brand-new car.

It was always a dream of his to buy his dad a new car.

The 2023 Mercedes Benz GLE 450 is a dream realized and looks even more beautiful with the red bow on top of the hood.

His dad looked both elated and shocked in the video when he realizes that it is his car.

When he does sign his rookie deal, it is estimated to be a four-year deal valued at $15.159 million with a fifth-year option because he was selected in the first round (with the No. 22 pick).

If Flowers performs as expected, that money will be well-spent for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ offense.

Flowers Is A Gift To Lamar Jackson

Flowers may be showering gifts on his family, but make no mistake, he is a gift for the Baltimore Ravens offense and their recently extended franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Many NFL scouts view Flowers, who will wear number 4 for the Ravens, as an upgraded version of Marquise Brown.

Brown has been with the Arizona Cardinals since last season, but his first three seasons in the NFL and with the Ravens were special.

He scored 21 touchdowns and accumulated over 2,300 yards.

Another scout believes Flowers is a “hybrid” between DeSean Jackson and Antonio Brown.

Others think he can have an Elijah Moore-like rookie season; in 2021, Moore (with the New York Jets) had almost 600 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns (five receiving and one rushing).

Ironically, Moore is now with the Cleveland Browns and will play in the same division as Flowers.

All of these comparisons are exciting and assign great expectations to a rookie who joins a Ravens offense that also added free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in the offseason.

The Boston College standout obviously has speed but is also able to cut which will certainly give his AFC North defensive opponents something to think about as they prepare to play the Ravens two times this season.

 

 

NFL News and Rumors Ravens
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
