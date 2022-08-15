NFL News and Rumors

Baltimore Ravens sound optimistic on signing Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens have yet to come to an agreement with Lamar Jackson for a new contract. Lamar is one of the best quarterbacks that this game currently has and it’s questionable why Baltimore hasn’t secured a deal. With the regular season set to begin within the next few weeks, it’s expected that Baltimore and Lamar are going to be able to come to an agreement.

Lamar Jackson Wants a Contract Soon

According to NFL.com, Lamar Jackson had the following to say about a new contract:

“Yeah, we coming up to it. It’s coming up. Season’s coming up,” Jackson said. “We’re going to be good for the season.”

John Harbaugh had the following to say, according to NFL.com:

“Lamar is doing a great job, he’s practicing every day. The business part of it is the business part of it. I’m very confident that it will get done when it gets done,” coach John Harbaugh said. “You can’t really rush it. I don’t think either side wants to rush anything; both sides want to be happy when it’s all said and done, and probably both sides unhappy when it’s all said and done, to some degree, right? That’s kind of how it works. He’s doing a great job. But he’s doing a great job. He’s practicing well. He’s a great leader; on the sideline, he’s right into the game. So, everything, thumbs up.”

Ravens Will Sign Lamar Jackson Eventually

Baltimore is eventually going to re-sign Lamar Jackson and extend him for the next few seasons. Everything that he’s done during his time in Baltimore warrants a new contract and it would be questionable from their perspective to not give it to him.

He’s still only 25 years old and has thrown for nearly 10,000 yards in just four seasons. On top of what he can do with throwing the ball, he’s arguably the best running quarterback that this game has ever seen.

