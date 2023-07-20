It is a scorching hot July weekend coming up in the United States.

Hollywood actors and writers are on strike so this weekend’s blockbuster movie releases, Barbie and Oppenheimer, could be some of the biggest audiences see in quite a while.

The two movies could not be more polar opposites: Barbie the iconic cartoon character versus the World War II story of Oppenheimer.

At the recent premiere of Netflix’s Quarterback docuseries, a poll was taken to see which movie NFL players and media people would like to see.

The results might surprise you.

Barbie Wins

Nate Burleson admitted that we are “living in a Barbie world” as the Mattel character’s theme song has chanted for years.

Patrick Mahomes said that he would likely be watching Barbie with his daughter but expected both movies to be great.

Travis Kelce clearly does not have Oppenheimer on his radar; he did not know what it was.

Oppenheimer Generated Less Interest

Kirk Cousins seemed to be the lone history buff that was interested in seeing the three-hour epic film.

He admitted the timing was not great since training camp was starting.

Cousins was trying to figure out a way to get a sneak preview of Oppenheimer in the meantime.

Eight Sundays Until Football

This is the end of the vacation and fun and games for the NFL players and media types.

With eight Sundays until NFL football’s 2023 regular season kicks off, it is time to get down to business.

For the rest of the year, these people will be all football, all of the time.

In the meantime, football fans can enjoy the movie recommendations and the rest of their summer vacations.

NFL Betting Guides 2023