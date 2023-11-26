NFL News and Rumors

Barry Sanders Responds To Tom Brady’s Comment About Mediocrity In Today’s NFL

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Kansas City Chiefs v Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders is refuting Tom Brady’s recent opinion that there is a lot of mediocrity in the modern-day NFL.

Sanders recently appeared on Robert Griffin III’s podcast called “RGIII and The Ones.”

He said the NFL football he is watching, namely his former team, is not delivering a mediocre product.

Sanders said:

“Well, maybe he’s talking about the teams that he played for, but the team that I played for? No, it’s anything but mediocre. I thought I saw that comment somewhere and hey look, for us as Lions fans, maybe I just have blinders on because of how we’re leading the division, how well we’re playing. But I still see a great product. I still see great, great teams and a very popular game.”

In other Barry Sanders news, Amazon Prime Video has released a documentary about him called Bye Bye Barry.

Sanders opens up about why he decided to walk away from the game in 1999 at age of 31, a decision that shocked the NFL world.

The 1988 Heisman Trophy winner was the Lions No. 3 overall pick out of Oklahoma State in the 1989 NFL Draft and is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Sanders is widely regarded as one of the best players in Lions history and as one of the best NFL players who never won a Super Bowl.

After years of keeping a low profile, it is great to see Sanders back in the public eye again both on the Heisman House commercials and throwing playful jabs at Tom Brady.

 

Topics  
Lions NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
panthers frank reich on sidelines vs dallas (1)

Panthers Notebook: Coach Frank Reich Sells Players Retain ‘Fire In The Belly’ To Compete On Road Vs. Tennessee Titans, Finish NFL Season ‘Highly-Motivated’

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  13h
NFL News and Rumors
Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson
How to Watch Bears vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football | Free MNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (
NFL Week 12 Same Game Parlay: +400 SGP Pick
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick
NFL Week 12 Injury Report: Roster Updates For Week 12 NFL Games
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  21h
NFL News and Rumors
Cowboys vs Commanders Join List Of Most Watched NFL Thanksgiving Day Games Ever
Cowboys vs Commanders Join List Of Most Watched NFL Thanksgiving Day Games Ever
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  21h
NFL News and Rumors
dolphins int return end half vs jets (1)
Black Friday Football: NFL Fans Get Prime Opportunity to Watch Miami Dolphins Pick Off New York Jets During New Holiday Tradition
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Nov 25 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards
How to Watch Ravens vs. Chargers on Sunday Night Football | Free SNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Nov 25 2023
More News
Arrow to top