Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders is refuting Tom Brady’s recent opinion that there is a lot of mediocrity in the modern-day NFL.

Sanders recently appeared on Robert Griffin III’s podcast called “RGIII and The Ones.”

He said the NFL football he is watching, namely his former team, is not delivering a mediocre product.

Sanders said:

“Well, maybe he’s talking about the teams that he played for, but the team that I played for? No, it’s anything but mediocre. I thought I saw that comment somewhere and hey look, for us as Lions fans, maybe I just have blinders on because of how we’re leading the division, how well we’re playing. But I still see a great product. I still see great, great teams and a very popular game.”

Sorry about your mediocre teams, Tom Brady. New episode live now, lock in 📺: https://t.co/hK2YEhvVZc pic.twitter.com/5lRAK0ERna — RG3 and The Ones (@rg3andtheones) November 22, 2023

In other Barry Sanders news, Amazon Prime Video has released a documentary about him called Bye Bye Barry.

Anyone who ever had the privilege of watching @BarrySanders on the football field was treated to a display of athletic artistry that is rarely seen in pro sports. And then he left the NFL at the height of his game. Bye Bye Barry is now streaming on @primevideo. pic.twitter.com/avMoQRjlnX — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 23, 2023

Sanders opens up about why he decided to walk away from the game in 1999 at age of 31, a decision that shocked the NFL world.

The 1988 Heisman Trophy winner was the Lions No. 3 overall pick out of Oklahoma State in the 1989 NFL Draft and is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Sanders is widely regarded as one of the best players in Lions history and as one of the best NFL players who never won a Super Bowl.

After years of keeping a low profile, it is great to see Sanders back in the public eye again both on the Heisman House commercials and throwing playful jabs at Tom Brady.