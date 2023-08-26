Now that the Dallas Cowboys acquired Trey Lance via trade with the San Francisco 49ers, Will Grier finds himself the odd man out in the team’s quarterback room.
Going forward, the Cowboys QB depth chart will read as follows: Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, and Trey Lance.
Grier, 28, is a former third-round draft pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2019.
The Cowboys claimed him off waivers at the start of the 2021 NFL season, and he has been with the team ever since.
He has never appeared in a regular season game for the Cowboys.
In a class move by the organization, Grier has been informed of his pending release.
However, he has also been told that he will play the entire preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Cowboys are helping him put his play on tape so that he may find a job with another NFL team before the 2023 season gets underway.
𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: The #Cowboys informed Will Grier they’d be releasing him after trading for Trey Lance.
However, they will be playing him for the team’s entire preseason game tomorrow against the #Raiders as a chance to prove himself and hopefully earn a spot with another… pic.twitter.com/F4kD2MfIEp
— JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) August 26, 2023
He has made some plays previously in preseason games this season.
Jalen Tolbert OPI:
Tolbert won this on the release long before ball was thrown. DB had no chance + best throw of the night from Will Grier — put where only WR had a shot. Tolbert’s body control & focus, including sideline awareness, is sensational.
*OPI* didn’t create the play. pic.twitter.com/SurLNoIYQM
— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 13, 2023
Though Grier does not have any regular season NFL highlights to speak of, his college career divided between Florida and West Virginia produced some exciting moments.
That time West Virginia smoked Tennessee 40-14 at the Carolina Panthers stadium
Will Grier
-25/34
-429 passing yards
-5 touchdowns
-0 INT pic.twitter.com/7rOWpvhLe8
— The Mountaineer Guy (@mountaineerguy8) August 9, 2023
The Cowboys take on the Raiders on Saturday, August 26 at 8:00 PM EDT at AT&T Stadium.
