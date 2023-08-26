NFL News and Rumors

Before Being Released, Dallas Cowboys QB Will Grier Will Play Entire Preseason Game Against Las Vegas Raiders

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
Will Grier

Now that the Dallas Cowboys acquired Trey Lance via trade with the San Francisco 49ers, Will Grier finds himself the odd man out in the team’s quarterback room.

Going forward, the Cowboys QB depth chart will read as follows: Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, and Trey Lance.

Grier, 28, is a former third-round draft pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2019.

The Cowboys claimed him off waivers at the start of the 2021 NFL season, and he has been with the team ever since.

He has never appeared in a regular season game for the Cowboys.

In a class move by the organization, Grier has been informed of his pending release.

However, he has also been told that he will play the entire preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Cowboys are helping him put his play on tape so that he may find a job with another NFL team before the 2023 season gets underway.

He has made some plays previously in preseason games this season.

Though Grier does not have any regular season NFL highlights to speak of, his college career divided between Florida and West Virginia produced some exciting moments.


The Cowboys take on the Raiders on Saturday, August 26 at 8:00 PM EDT at AT&T Stadium.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

