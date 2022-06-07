Belmont Stakes 2022: Horses, Jockeys, Trainers, and Owners

The final race of horse racing’s triple crown goes on Saturday with the Belmont Stakes. After missing out on the Preakness, Rich Strike returns to the Belmont. However what is interesting is that Preakness winner Early Voting will not be competing in New York this week, meaning that Rich Strike is the only horse that has a chance of winning two Triple Crown races in 2022.

Horses and Monday Odds

Here is a list of horses and their odds as of June 6 of winning the Belmont. Odds courtesy of xbet.ag.

• Mo Donegal +220

• Rich Strike +400

• We The People +400

• Creative Minister +750

• Nest +900

• Ethereal Road +1000

• Taiba +1000

• Barber Road +1200

• Smile Happy +1400

• Skippylongstocking +1400

• Golden Glider +1400

• Western River +3300

Jockeys

• Mo Donegal– Irad Ortiz Jr

• Rich Strike–Sonny Leon

• We The People–Flavien Prat

• Creative Minister–Brian Hernandez Jr.

• Nest–Jose Ortiz (Probable)

• Taiba–Mike Smith

• Barber Road–Joel Rosario

• Smile Happy–Corey Lanerie

• Skippylongstocking–Junior Alvarado

• Golden Glider–Dylan Davis

• Western River–Ricardo Santana Jr.

Trainers

• Mo Donegal– Todd Pletcher

• Rich Strike–Eric Reed

• We The People–Rodolphe Brisset

• Creative Minister–Ken McPeek

• Nest–Todd Pletcher

• Taiba–Tim Yakteen

• Barber Road–John Ortiz

• Smile Happy–Ken McPeek

• Skippylongstocking–Saffie Joseph Jr.

• Golden Glider–Mark Casse

• Western River–Rodolphe Brisset

Owners

• Mo Donegal– Donegal Racing and Repole Stable

• Rich Strike–RED TR-Racing

• We The People–WinStar Farm, CMNWLTH, Siena Farm and Bobby Flay

• Creative Minister–Fern Circle Stables, Back Racing and Magdalena Racing

• Nest–Repole Stable, Michael House and Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners

• Taiba–Amr Zedan

• Barber Road–WSS Racing

• Smile Happy–Lucky Seven Stable

• Skippylongstocking–Daniel Alonso

• Golden Glider–Gary Barber, Manfred Conrad and Penny Conrad

• Western River–Rodolphe Brisset and Brooke Baker