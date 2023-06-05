Horse Racing

Belmont Stakes 2023 Tickets: General Admission & Most Expensive Ticket Prices

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
3 min read
The turf at Belmont Stakes

The third leg of the horse racing Triple Crown is the Belmont Stakes. The race is scheduled for Saturday, June 10, at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. At 1½ miles, the Belmont Stakes is the longest race in the Triple Crown. The 2023 running marks the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s historic victory in the 1973 Belmont Stakes, winning by 31 lengths to win the Triple Crown. Below you’ll find ticketing information for the 2023 Belmont Stakes, including general admission and the most expensive ticket prices.

Belmont Stakes 2023 Tickets: General Admission

General admission tickets are now on sale. On Ticketmaster, General Admission tickets cost $46, including fees.

General admission tickets do not guarantee a seat on race day. There are no reserved seats or accesses to a reserved area through general admission. However, there are communal seats throughout the park.

General admission tickets also do not guarantee a direct view of the racetrack. Also, there is TV access throughout the facility, so you won’t miss an action of the races.

With a general admission ticket, guests receive access to the Clubhouse, Grandstand, and Backyard. Standing room access on the trackside apron is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Belmont Stakes 2023 Tickets: Most Expensive Ticket Prices

Because the Belmont Stakes does not feature a horse attempting to win the Triple Crown, tickets are more manageable in 2023. However, there are still expensive tickets available for purchase, depending on the location of the seat.

As of June 5, the most expensive ticket for one seat on Ticketmaster is just north of $378. This seat is located on Level 3 and features an excellent view of the finish line.

There are more luxurious options for attendees who want to enjoy in-track lounge areas with hospitality options, including food, open bars, and private restrooms.

The most expensive package is the 2nd Floor Clubhouse Lounge with Yankees experience package. For $1,259, guests will receive tickets to the Yankees vs. Red Sox on Friday, June 9. On June 10, the package provides 2nd-floor premium open seating, clubhouse lounge hospitality, and private paddock viewing access.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

