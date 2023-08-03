Before the rain set in at the Mubadala Citi Open in Washington, DC on Thursday, the American men’s doubles team of Ben Shelton and Mackie McDonald took the home fans on a thrilling ride through a match-deciding tiebreak where they were down 1-6.

Shelton was so excited after a point that he was high-fiving a fan in the stands.

The pair rallied to win 9 of the last 11 points of the tiebreak to win it by the score of 10-8.

Comeback kids 😱@BenShelton and @mackiemacster rally from 6-1 down in the match tiebreak to defeat Cabal and Ebden 6-3 3-6 10-8. #MubadalaCitiDCOpen pic.twitter.com/8716lpBI8n — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 3, 2023

McShelton, as they are sometimes called, entered the tournament as a wildcard team.

This was a hard-fought match against the team of Juan Sebastian Cabal and Matthew Ebden.

The total number of points won in the match was 65 for Cabal and Ebden and 64 for Shelton and McDonald.

The pair stayed on the court after the match to sign autographs and pose for selfies with fans.

The aftermath of the McDonald/Shelton match as they came back from behind to win 6-4, 3-6, 10-8 and advance to the semis here in DC 👏@mackiemacster | @BenShelton #MubadalaCitiDCOpen pic.twitter.com/q6efoFytCg — TennisONE App (@TennisONEApp) August 3, 2023

Doubles Matches Are Fun To Watch

McDonald, 28, and Shelton, 20, both lost in singles in the Round of 32.

Doubles are a way for singles players to stay in tournaments longer when they lose early in singles.

But it can be problematic especially if the player continues to win in both singles and doubles.

Weather can be a factor and force multiple matches on the same day.

Practice schedules are altered.

America’s top female doubles pair of Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff chose not to play doubles this week because of the timing and conditions.

It is difficult for singles players to prioritize doubles.

It should be something the WTA and ATP encourage and figure out how to help the players with scheduling.

Doubles add a team element to the game fans normally do not see from singles players competing in an individual sport in week-long events.

