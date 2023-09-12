An American male has not won a Grand Slam tournament since Andy Roddick accomplished the feat in 2003 but that could change in the near future thanks to one of the top up-and-coming tennis phenoms, Ben Shelton.

At just 20 years old, Ben Shelton isn’t old enough to buy a drink in the United States but that didn’t stop him from earning $775,000 for his semifinal appearance at the 2023 U.S. Open.

A native of Atlanta, Georgia, Shelton wasn’t always considered the next big thing in tennis but has ascended up the rankings to become one of the top players in men’s tennis over the past year. A 6-foot-4 athlete with one of the most powerful serves on the ATP Tour, Shelton has all the tools to become the next great American men’s singles player.

Ben Shelton Age, Height, Weight & Bio

Age: 20

Height: 6 ft 4 in (1.93 m)

Weight: 195 lbs (88 kg)

Hand: Left

Nationality: American

Career Earnings: $2,211,487

ATP Wins: 20-

Instagram Followers: 415,000

Ben Shelton Career ATP Earnings & Prize Money

Shelton is a former NCAA singles champion but wasn’t able to cash in on his collegiate success, as NIL deals weren’t available during his time at the University of Florida.

Instead, Shelton turned pro at the tender age of 19 and became a staple on the ATP Tour in 2023.

After reaching the quarterfinals in the 2023 Australian Open, Shelton officially put himself on the radar as an emerging player but he struggled thereafter, failing to reach the second round at the French Open, Wimbledon, or any of the seven non-major tournaments that he competed in this year.

Yet, thanks to his impressive performance in the bookend Grand Slams, he was still able to net himself $2,211,487 in career earnings. Nearly 79 percent of that number has come from his singles performances in the Australian and US Open. Shelton has also earned a healthy $180,871 from playing on the doubles circuit.

Overall, Shelton has an estimated net worth of approximately $2.5 million.

Ben Shelton Singles Record, ATP Record, Ranking, & Accomplishments

Even with a losing singles record on the ATP Tour, Shelton has managed to secure over $2.2 million in ATP earnings. After losing to Novak Djokovic in the US Open semifinals, Shelton owns a 20-24 singles record, and although he’s never won an ATP event, he appears on the cusp of his highest ATP ranking ever. Currently, Shelton ranks as the 19th-best player in the world, a number that looks certain to rise in 2024.

Here is a list of Ben Shelton’s career accomplishments, including his singles record, ATP World Ranking, additional honors, and more.

Professional singles record: 20-24

20-24 ATP World Ranking: 19

19 Career-High Ranking: 19

19 Grand Slams: None

None ATP Wins: None

None ATP Challenger Titles: Champaign (2021, 2022), Knoxville (2022), Charlottesville (2022).

Champaign (2021, 2022), Knoxville (2022), Charlottesville (2022). Additional Honors: NCAA singles champion (2022), ITA National Player of the Year (2022), SEC Player of the Year (2022)

Ben Shelton Endorsements & Sponsorship Earnings

Shelton’s recent appearance in the 2023 US Open is sure to help grow his profile in the sport.

Shelton has already secured key sponsorships from top companies like On Shoes and Yonex. With over 415,000 Instagram followers, Shelton has become one of the most popular American players in men’s tennis.

Ben Shelton Top Serve Speed

Shelton’s serve has become one of the main contributors to his meteoric rise up the ATP World Rankings.

A prototypical serve-and-volley player, Shelton arguably has the most powerful serve on the Tour when he’s dialed in.

His serve hit a top speed of 149 mph during his Round of 16 victory over fellow American Tommy Paul.

Ben Shelton Girlfriend

Shelton has been a long-term relationship with Anna Hall. The pair made their relationship public after posting vacation photos in Naples, Florida on Instagram in December 2021.

The two met at the University of Florida and share an athletic background. Hall is an American athlete who specializes in combined events and won the silver medal in the heptathlon at the 2023 World Championships. She also holds the North American indoor record for pentathlon.

