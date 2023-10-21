Bench Clearing Brawl Erupts In Game 5 Of ALCS

October baseball is emotional.

Everyone wants to play October baseball, and no one wants to go home early.

The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers are tied at two games each in an intense 2023 ALCS.

In the eighth inning of Game 5, those emotions led to a bench-clearing brawl after Rangers batter Adolis Garcia reacted to getting hit by a pitch.

Even the bullpens cleared out with relief pitchers running onto the field.

Check it out.

The benches just cleared after the Astros hit Adolis García with this pitch 😳 (via @MLBONFOX) pic.twitter.com/B9GMQ9AGyH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 20, 2023

Despite a lot of bodies in the mix, it looks like everyone got out of it unscathed.

This is a critical game because neither team wants to fall behind in the series.

At press time, the Rangers were leading the game 4-2 in the top of ninth.

Game 6 of the ALCS will be held on Sunday, October 22 at 8:03 PM EDT in Houston.

