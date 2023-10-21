MLB News and Rumors

Bench Clearing Brawl Erupts In Game 5 Of ALCS

Wendi Oliveros
ALCS 2023

October baseball is emotional.

Everyone wants to play October baseball, and no one wants to go home early.

The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers are tied at two games each in an intense 2023 ALCS.

In the eighth inning of Game 5, those emotions led to a bench-clearing brawl after Rangers batter Adolis Garcia reacted to getting hit by a pitch.

Even the bullpens cleared out with relief pitchers running onto the field.

Check it out.

Despite a lot of bodies in the mix, it looks like everyone got out of it unscathed.

This is a critical game because neither team wants to fall behind in the series.

At press time, the Rangers were leading the game 4-2 in the top of ninth.

Game 6 of the ALCS will be held on Sunday, October 22 at 8:03 PM EDT in Houston.

ALCS MLB News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi Oliveros

