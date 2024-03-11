NFL News and Rumors

Bengals’ Tee Higgins Requests Trade: Potential Landing Spots

Dan Girolamo
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has requested a trade, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday. Where will Higgins end up? Below, we examine potential landing spots for Tee Higgins.

Bengals’ Tee Higgins Requests Trade

On February 26, the Bengals placed the franchise tag on Higgins, meaning Cincinnati has until mid-July to work out a long-term deal. Higgins’ franchise tag number is $21.8 million.

However, Higgins has requested a trade on the day the NFL’s legal tampering window opens ahead of free agency.

According to Schefter’s report, “Higgins said he loves Cincinnati and hoped to be with the team long-term, but that he is disappointed the team has not had any talks about a long-term contract extension since March 2023.”

In four seasons with the Bengals, Higgins has accumulated 257 catches, 3,684 yards, and 24 touchdowns.

Tee Higgins Requests Trade: Potential Landing Spots

Which team should trade for the Bengals wide receiver?

The New York Giants are a team that makes sense for Higgins. New York desperately needs a number No. 1 receiver, and they have the cap space to sign him. Would a second-round pick and another late-round pick be enough to land Higgins?

The Houston Texans are coming off a successful season under first-year coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. With Stroud on a rookie deal, trading for Higgins to pair with Tank Dell makes sense.

The Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, and Jacksonville Jaguars could be potential suitors for Higgins.

Bengals NFL Free Agency NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
