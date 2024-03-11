Bengals’ Tee Higgins Requests Trade: Potential Landing Spots

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has requested a trade, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday. Where will Higgins end up? Below, we examine potential landing spots for Tee Higgins.

Bengals’ Tee Higgins Requests Trade

Bengals franchise WR Tee Higgins has requested a trade, per sources. Higgins loves Cincinnati and hoped to be with the team long term, but is disappointed that the team has not had any talks about a long-term contract extension since March 2023. He’s ready to move on to a new… pic.twitter.com/T0qy7uMu8n — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

On February 26, the Bengals placed the franchise tag on Higgins, meaning Cincinnati has until mid-July to work out a long-term deal. Higgins’ franchise tag number is $21.8 million.

However, Higgins has requested a trade on the day the NFL’s legal tampering window opens ahead of free agency.

According to Schefter’s report, “Higgins said he loves Cincinnati and hoped to be with the team long-term, but that he is disappointed the team has not had any talks about a long-term contract extension since March 2023.”

In four seasons with the Bengals, Higgins has accumulated 257 catches, 3,684 yards, and 24 touchdowns.

Tee Higgins Requests Trade: Potential Landing Spots

Here are my 3 favorite landing spots for Tee Higgins: -Arizona Cardinals

-Houston Texans

-Atlanta Falconspic.twitter.com/y49SDHqfYh — Moody (@EricNMoody) March 11, 2024

Which team should trade for the Bengals wide receiver?

The New York Giants are a team that makes sense for Higgins. New York desperately needs a number No. 1 receiver, and they have the cap space to sign him. Would a second-round pick and another late-round pick be enough to land Higgins?

The Houston Texans are coming off a successful season under first-year coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. With Stroud on a rookie deal, trading for Higgins to pair with Tank Dell makes sense.

The Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, and Jacksonville Jaguars could be potential suitors for Higgins.