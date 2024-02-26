The Cincinnati Bengals have placed the franchise tag on Tee Higgins, the team announced Monday. Will the Bengals wide receiver sign a long-term contract?

Bengals Place Franchise Tag On Tee Higgins

We have designated WR Tee Higgins as our franchise player ➡️https://t.co/XLt1nsu6pY pic.twitter.com/uVbeOSTC7R — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 26, 2024

Higgins will be on the Bengals for at least one more season, barring a trade. If he signs the tag, the contract is a one-year deal worth $21.816 million, the franchise tag amount for wide receivers in 2024. The franchise tag is also a fully guaranteed deal.

“Tee has done an outstanding job for us since we drafted him in 2020,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said in a statement. “I’m glad that he’ll continue to be a big part of our offense and our team.” Higgins had a down year in 2023, registering only 42 catches for 656 yards and five touchdowns. However, Higgins only played in 12 games because of injuries. Quarterback Joe Burrow also missed the majority of the season with injuries.

Higgins was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In four seasons, Higgins’ career numbers are 257 receptions, 3,684 yards, and 24 touchdowns.

Will Tee Higgins Sign A Long-Term Contract?

Even after franchise tagging Tee Higgins, the Bengals are estimated to have over 50 million in available cap space for 2024 👀💸 pic.twitter.com/L3oLmpN8AF — PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) February 26, 2024

The Bengals and Higgins have until July 15 to agree to a long-term contract.

The Bengals have never been a franchise willing to spend big money on multiple players. Cincinnati signed Burrow to a five-year, $275 million extension, the highest annual average salary for a quarterback at the time.

Ja’Marr Chase, the top pass-catcher in Cincinnati, is in line to become one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL. It’s not a matter of whether the Bengals will sign Chase. The question is when it will happen.

With Burrow signed to a monster extension and Chase expected to get his in the next year or two, are the Bengals willing to give Higgins a long-term deal?

Luckily, we will get our answer by July 15.