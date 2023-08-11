NFL News and Rumors

Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife

Dan Girolamo
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has been a catalyst for one of the best turnarounds in the league. After two disappointing seasons, the Bengals have become an AFC power in the past two years. Below, we explore Zac Taylor’s contract, salary, net worth, head coaching record, and wife. 

Zac Taylor Contract And Salary

On February 4, 2019, the Bengals hired Taylor as their next head coach. Taylor replaced Marvin Lewis, who coached the team from 2003-2018.

Taylor initially signed a deal that paid him $3.5 million annually.

After reaching the Super Bowl during the 2021-2022 season, Taylor signed a contract extension through the 2026 season. Taylor received a bump in salary, now earning around $6 million annually.

Zac Taylor Net Worth

Taylor has an estimated net worth of $5 million, but that number is set to increase with the new contract.

Taylor has only been a head coach for four seasons, so most of his net worth can be attributed to his time in Cincinnati.

However, Taylor served as an NFL assistant coach since 2012, so he’s been earning an NFL salary for over a decade.

Zac Taylor Head Coaching Record

In four seasons, Taylor has an overall record of 28-36. However, that number can be deceiving. After a combined record of 6-25 in his first two seasons, Taylor is 22-11 the past two years, with a 5-2 postseason record.

The entire trajectory of the franchise changed when the Bengals drafted Joe Burrow in the 2020 NFL Draft. After a tough rookie year, Burrow and the Bengals exploded in 2021, finishing the season 10-7, first in the AFC North.

The Bengals won three games during the 2021 postseason, including the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs, to advance to Super Bowl LVI. The Bengals ultimately lost to the Los Angeles Rams 23-20.

The Bengals were on the doorstep of the Super Bowl last season but lost a close 23-20 game to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

After serving as a graduate assistant from 2008-2011 at Texas A&M, Taylor entered the NFL as an assistant quarterbacks coach with the Miami Dolphins in 2012.

Taylor’s big break came in 2017 when the Los Angeles Rams hired him as the assistant wide receivers coach. The following season, Taylor was the quarterbacks’ coach for the Rams, a team that reached the Super Bowl.

Zac Taylor Wife

Taylor married Sarah Sherman, the daughter of legendary coach Mike Sherman, best known for his time as the head coach of the Green Bay Packers.

Together, the couple has four children.

Bengals NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

