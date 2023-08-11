Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has been a catalyst for one of the best turnarounds in the league. After two disappointing seasons, the Bengals have become an AFC power in the past two years. Below, we explore Zac Taylor’s contract, salary, net worth, head coaching record, and wife.

Zac Taylor Contract And Salary

Bengals announced they signed head coach Zac Taylor to a contract extension through the 2026 season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 16, 2022

On February 4, 2019, the Bengals hired Taylor as their next head coach. Taylor replaced Marvin Lewis, who coached the team from 2003-2018.

Taylor initially signed a deal that paid him $3.5 million annually.

After reaching the Super Bowl during the 2021-2022 season, Taylor signed a contract extension through the 2026 season. Taylor received a bump in salary, now earning around $6 million annually.

Zac Taylor Net Worth

Taylor has an estimated net worth of $5 million, but that number is set to increase with the new contract.

Taylor has only been a head coach for four seasons, so most of his net worth can be attributed to his time in Cincinnati.

However, Taylor served as an NFL assistant coach since 2012, so he’s been earning an NFL salary for over a decade.

Zac Taylor Head Coaching Record

From NFL Now: #Bengals coach Zac Taylor makes clear the time is now for a Joe Burrow extension. pic.twitter.com/AXgvZdShWo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2023

In four seasons, Taylor has an overall record of 28-36. However, that number can be deceiving. After a combined record of 6-25 in his first two seasons, Taylor is 22-11 the past two years, with a 5-2 postseason record.

The entire trajectory of the franchise changed when the Bengals drafted Joe Burrow in the 2020 NFL Draft. After a tough rookie year, Burrow and the Bengals exploded in 2021, finishing the season 10-7, first in the AFC North.

The Bengals won three games during the 2021 postseason, including the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs, to advance to Super Bowl LVI. The Bengals ultimately lost to the Los Angeles Rams 23-20.

The Bengals were on the doorstep of the Super Bowl last season but lost a close 23-20 game to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

After serving as a graduate assistant from 2008-2011 at Texas A&M, Taylor entered the NFL as an assistant quarterbacks coach with the Miami Dolphins in 2012.

Taylor’s big break came in 2017 when the Los Angeles Rams hired him as the assistant wide receivers coach. The following season, Taylor was the quarterbacks’ coach for the Rams, a team that reached the Super Bowl.

Zac Taylor Wife

Taylor married Sarah Sherman, the daughter of legendary coach Mike Sherman, best known for his time as the head coach of the Green Bay Packers.

Together, the couple has four children.

