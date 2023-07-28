NFL News and Rumors

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Will Miss Several Weeks With Calf Strain

Dan Girolamo
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow will likely miss “several weeks” due to a right calf strain, head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday afternoon.

Joe Burrow To Miss Several Weeks With Calf Strain

When asked to clarify if this injury would affect Burrow’s status for Week 1, Taylor did not provide specifics, saying, “Several weeks is several weeks.”

Burrow injured his calf during practice on Thursday. During an 11-on-11 scrimmage, Burrow pulled up with a leg injury after scrambling to his right. Burrow was eventually carted off the field.

Burrow previously tore his ACL and MCL (left knee) toward the end of his rookie season in 2020.

Joe Burrow And Bengals Working On A Contract Extension

Before the injury, the discussions around Burrow revolved around his upcoming contract extension.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who was taken five picks after Burrow in the 2020 NFL Draft, signed a massive five-year, $262.5 million contract extension, becoming the highest-paid player with an average annual value (AAV) of $52.5 million.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Burrow’s extension would surpass Herbert’s contract as the Bengals quarterback will become the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Bengals NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

