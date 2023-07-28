Bengals QB Joe Burrow Will Miss Several Weeks With Calf Strain

Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow will likely miss “several weeks” due to a right calf strain, head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday afternoon.

Watch Taylor’s comments below (via Caleb Noe).

#Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor confirms Joe Burrow will be out “several weeks” with a calf strain. “Joe got more days this July than he’s ever had, in the NFL.”@WCPO pic.twitter.com/3wnjVjgDfT — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) July 28, 2023

When asked to clarify if this injury would affect Burrow’s status for Week 1, Taylor did not provide specifics, saying, “Several weeks is several weeks.”

Burrow injured his calf during practice on Thursday. During an 11-on-11 scrimmage, Burrow pulled up with a leg injury after scrambling to his right. Burrow was eventually carted off the field.

Watch the injury below via Mike Petraglia.

Joe Burrow pulls up with a lower right leg injury. pic.twitter.com/XTDHwG7klD — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 27, 2023

Burrow previously tore his ACL and MCL (left knee) toward the end of his rookie season in 2020.

Joe Burrow And Bengals Working On A Contract Extension

The Brinks truck is already on its way to Cincinnati for Joe Burrow? 💰🤑 “Joe Burrow is expected to become the highest paid player in NFL history. … I can promise you the numbers are gonna be well north of [Justin Herbert’s].” —@AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/9gLhDSdXp4 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 26, 2023

Before the injury, the discussions around Burrow revolved around his upcoming contract extension.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who was taken five picks after Burrow in the 2020 NFL Draft, signed a massive five-year, $262.5 million contract extension, becoming the highest-paid player with an average annual value (AAV) of $52.5 million.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Burrow’s extension would surpass Herbert’s contract as the Bengals quarterback will become the highest-paid player in NFL history.

