Justin Herbert Signs Five-Year Extension With Chargers, Becomes Highest-Paid QB

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
Justin Herbert

The Los Angeles Chargers have signed star quarterback Justin Herbert to a massive five-year, $262.5 million contract extension, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday.

Herbert becomes the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL by average annual value ($52.5 million), surpassing Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson ($52 million).

Los Angeles Chargers Lock Up Justin Herbert

Herbert had two years remaining on his rookie contract, which would pay him $8.5 million this season and $29.5 million in 2024 on a fifth-year option.

However, the extension ensures Herbert is under contract with the Chargers through the 2029 season.

Herbert joins Baltimore’s Jackson and Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts as quarterbacks who signed blockbuster extensions this offseason. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is eligible for an extension and should be in the price range of these three quarterbacks.

Justin Herbert Is One Of NFL’s Best Quarterbacks

Drafted out of Oregon with the No. 6 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Herbert has quickly risen to the top 10 in quarterback rankings.

With a rocket arm and above-average athleticism, Herbert has thrived in Los Angeles since becoming the starter in Week 2 of the 2022 season.

In three seasons, Herbert has thrown for 14,089 yards and 94 touchdowns with only 35 interceptions.

Herbert made the playoffs for the first time last season. However, the Chargers blew a 27–0 lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars, ultimately losing 31-30.

Chargers NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

