The Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) head to Duval to play the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) on Monday Night Football. Below, explore our same game parlay for Bengals vs. Jaguars on Monday Night Football.

Bengals vs. Jaguars Same Game Parlay Pick: Monday Night Football SGP Bet

Bengals vs. Jaguars Same Game Parlay

SGP (+355): Calvin Ridley Over 58.5 Receiving Yards, Evan Engram 5+ Receptions, Jake Browning Over 15.5 Rushing Yards

Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been an enigma all season. When teammate Zay Jones is on the field, Ridley looks like one of the best receivers in the NFL (447 yards). Without Jones, Ridley is nearly an afterthought (216 yards).

The Bengals defense is near the bottom in pass defense, allowing 249.6 passing yards per game. When comparing Ridley to other top receivers who faced the Bengals, their receiving total is hitting over 90% of the time (BettingPros).

With Jones in the lineup, Ridley should be in for another big day.

Ridley’s teammate, Evan Engram, leads the team in receptions with 64. Engram has at least 5 catches in eight of 11 games.

The Bengals are allowing 6.36 receptions per game to opposing tight ends. Engram gets his five catches on Monday night.

the Jaguars threw the ball twice out of 13 personnel yesterday against the Texans. the first drive, an Empty formation where Trevor Lawrence hits Evan Engram for 21 yards. later in the game, a Bootleg that results in a 42 yard gain to Luke Farrell (!). pic.twitter.com/4JCWuNr7sP — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) November 27, 2023

For Cincinnati, Jake Browning will be under center with Joe Burrow out for the season.

When he replaced Burow in the Ravens game two weeks ago, Browning relied on his legs quite often, rushing for 40 yards on four carries.

Browning was ineffective as a runner in Week 12 against the Steeles, finishing with nine rushing yards. The Bengals are much weaker than the Steelers at stopping the quarterback run, surrendering 17.82 rushing yards per game.

15.5 rushing yards is too low of a number to pass up.