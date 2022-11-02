Best 5 Soccer Picks In The Champions League For Thursday 2nd November 2022

The final round of Champions League matches take place tonight, and ahead of the last eight games of the group stage we have picked out some of the best bets from tonight’s action, including a PSG to win and BTTS pick!

Best Champions League Bets For Wednesday 2nd November 2022

Champions League Best Bet 1: PSG and BTTS +225 @ BetOnline

Having already crashed out of Europe before the final matchday, we are backing Juventus to continue to struggle this season as they take on group leaders PSG in Italy. A Kylian Mbappe brace was enough to settle the score last time these side’s met, as PSG came out on top 2-1 winners in a tight match.

🥇 Kylian Mbappé takes the prize for Matchday 1 👏👏👏#UCLGOTW | @Heineken pic.twitter.com/o7GbGWPd43 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 8, 2022

PSG can top the group tonight with a win and we are confident that they will pick up all three points against a depleted Juve side. We are also backing BTTS between the side’s on Wednesday night and with eight goals in their last three games we are confident Juve can find the back of the net as well.

Champions League Best Bet 2: BTTS Shakhtar vs Leipzig -143 @ BetOnline

We are backing both teams to score tonight in the match between Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk, this section has already come in for 3/5 of Leipzig’s group stage matches while Shakhtar have seen both teams find the back of the net in every group stage match so far.

The last time these side’s met the game ended 4-1 to Shakhtar and we are confident that both teams will score again tonight in what will be a nervy game that could be full of mistakes with whoever wins guaranteed to qualify for the next round.

Champions League Best Bet 3: Over 2.5 goals and Real Madrid @ -175 BetOnline

We have backed there to be over two goals in the Madrid game as well as the Spaniards to come out on top when they host Celtic in their final group game tonight. Of Celtic’s past 12 games, eight of them have seen over 2.5 goals scored including in the reverse fixture against Madrid.

Our selection also see’s Real coming out on top Wednesday night, and with a full squad at their disposal yet again and top spot guaranteed with a win, we are sure that Madrid will put up a tough test for their Scottish visitors.

Champions League Best Bet 4: Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb under 2.5 goals @ +100 BetOnline

We have backed Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb to be a low scoring affair on Wednesday night, with under 2.5 goals selected. In Chelsea’s last six games they have seen under three goals scored in four out of the six matches, including a 2-0 win in Milan during matchday 4.

Zagreb have also seen under 3 goals in 4 of their last six games and. despite conceding four in their last game against Milan, we are confident that both defences will hold strong in what is expected to be a nervy contest.

Champions League Best Bet 5: BTTS NO Dortmund vs Copenhagen @ +100 BetOnline

Copenhagen are still yet to score a goal in Europe this season and unfortunately for the Danish side we are backing them to finish the competition with no goals, as we select BTTS NO as our final pick for the Dortmund-Copenhagen game on Wednesday.

Dortmund are already through to round of 16 however there is still a chance they could top the group if they were to win by a significant margin and Manchester City were to lose to Sevilla. With Dortmund still expected to start strong on their final matchday, we see Copenhagen struggling to break down a resolute Dortmund defence.

