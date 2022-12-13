Soccer Parlay Picks: Today’s Free World Cup Same-Game Parlay Picks – Wednesday December 14

It’s the second semi-final day of the World Cup, with only space for one more nation to make it all the way to the 2022 Qatar World Cup Final. The second semi-final kicks off on Wednesday night between holders France and Morocco, and we have got you covered with our soccer same-game parlay picks for this World Cup showdown on Wednesday 14 December.

One of these nations are guaranteed a spot in the Final of Qatar World Cup, so there is a lot at stake here as Kylian Mbappe’s France face Hakim Ziyech’s Morocco.

World Cup Same-Game Parlay Picks For Wednesday December 14, 2022

Our four betting picks on the second Semi-Final of the 2022 Qatar World Cup added together in a same-game parlay pick, comes out at odds of +5327 with BetOnline. We think this same-game parlay bet has a great chance of coming in and winning, so fingers crossed we can win you some cash ahead of Sunday’s final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

As you can see, a $10 wager will return you $532.70 if you back our four selections in a same-game parlay pick with BetOnline!

World Cup Same-Game Parlay Picks Explained

Kylian Mbappe is on fire in this World Cup, and is well on his way to winning the Golden Boot with five goals already in Qatar. We think he will get on the scoresheet again in this one. We can also see his strike partner, Olivier Giroud, having over 2.5 attempts throughout the duration of the game. He will be confident of getting on the scoresheet too, hence why we are backing Giroud to have three or more attempts.

Over 2.5 goals looks like another smart bet for this game. All four of France’s win at the 2022 World Cup so fare have had over 2.5 goals. For Morocco, only one of their game has had over 2.5 goals, but France’s attack is so strong that we think this is a certainty.

Finally, we think that France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni will receive a yellow card this game, just like he did in the last 16 against Poland. Being in the middle of the park means Tchouameni is always involved heavily in the game. In the quarter-final against England, Tchouameni was fortunate not to be awarded a card too, so we think he will do this time around in the semi-final.

