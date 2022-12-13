Soccer Picks

Soccer Parlay Picks: Today’s Free World Cup Same-Game Parlay Picks – Wednesday December 14

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Linkedin
4 min read
France vs Morocco World Cup Semi Final 2022
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

It’s the second semi-final day of the World Cup, with only space for one more nation to make it all the way to the 2022 Qatar World Cup Final. The second semi-final kicks off on Wednesday night between holders France and Morocco, and we have got you covered with our soccer same-game parlay picks for this World Cup showdown on Wednesday 14 December.

One of these nations are guaranteed a spot in the Final of Qatar World Cup, so there is a lot at stake here as Kylian Mbappe’s France face Hakim Ziyech’s Morocco.

$1000 World Cup Free Bets For New Customers
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus 		Claim Offer

World Cup Same-Game Parlay Picks For Wednesday December 14, 2022

Our four betting picks on the second Semi-Final of the 2022 Qatar World Cup added together in a same-game parlay pick, comes out at odds of +5327 with BetOnline. We think this same-game parlay bet has a great chance of coming in and winning, so fingers crossed we can win you some cash ahead of Sunday’s final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

As you can see, a $10 wager will return you $532.70 if you back our four selections in a same-game parlay pick with BetOnline!

World Cup Same-Game Parlay Picks - Wednesday December 14

World Cup Same-Game Parlay Picks - Wednesday December 14
World Cup Same-Game Parlay Picks – Wednesday December 14

$1000 World Cup Free Bets For New Customers
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus 		Claim Offer

Best World Cup Betting Sites

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

For more soccer betting sites in the US – compare the best World Cup betting sites and claim up to $6,000 in free bets.

World Cup Same-Game Parlay Picks Explained

Kylian Mbappe is on fire in this World Cup, and is well on his way to winning the Golden Boot with five goals already in Qatar. We think he will get on the scoresheet again in this one. We can also see his strike partner, Olivier Giroud, having over 2.5 attempts throughout the duration of the game. He will be confident of getting on the scoresheet too, hence why we are backing Giroud to have three or more attempts.

Over 2.5 goals looks like another smart bet for this game. All four of France’s win at the 2022 World Cup so fare have had over 2.5 goals. For Morocco, only one of their game has had over 2.5 goals, but France’s attack is so strong that we think this is a certainty.

Finally, we think that France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni will receive a yellow card this game, just like he did in the last 16 against Poland. Being in the middle of the park means Tchouameni is always involved heavily in the game. In the quarter-final against England, Tchouameni was fortunate not to be awarded a card too, so we think he will do this time around in the semi-final.

Back our France vs Morocco Same-Game Parlay Picks +5327 @ BetOnline

Other Content You May Like

Topics  
Soccer Soccer Picks
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly

Twitter Linkedin
Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Related To Soccer Picks

Soccer Picks
Croatia vs Argentina World Cup Semi Final 2022

Soccer Parlay Picks: Today’s Free World Cup Same-Game Parlay Picks – Tuesday December 13

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 12 2022
Soccer Picks
England World Cup win against Iran
Soccer Parlay Picks Today’s Free World Cup Parlay Picks – Saturday December 10
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 8 2022
Soccer Picks
brazil world cup
Soccer Parlay Picks Today’s Free World Cup Parlay Picks – Friday December 9
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 8 2022
Soccer Picks
Brazil World Cup 2022 Richarlison
Soccer Parlay Picks Today’s Free World Cup Parlay Picks – Friday December 2
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 30 2022
Soccer Picks
Germany World Cup 2022
Soccer Parlay Picks Today’s Free World Cup Parlay Picks – Thursday December 1
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 1 2022
Soccer Picks
Alphonso Davies Canada vs Croatia World Cup
Canada vs Morocco Betting Picks, Predictions And Odds For World Cup 2022 Group F
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 30 2022
Soccer Picks
Lionel Messi Argentina World Cup 2022
Soccer Parlay Picks Today’s Free World Cup Parlay Picks – Wednesday November 30
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 29 2022
More News
Arrow to top