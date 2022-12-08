Soccer Parlay Picks Today’s Free World Cup Parlay Picks – Friday December 9

After some big nations fell at the group stages and in the last 16, there are now only eight teams remaining in the 2022 World Cup. The first round of last eight fixtures kick off on Friday, and we have got you covered with our soccer parlay picks for each of the World Cup quarter-final games on Friday 9 December.

Friday’s games we will provide free picks on are for Croatia vs Brazil and Netherlands vs Argentina in the first round of fixtures in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

Two of these nations are guaranteed a spot in the semi-final of Qatar World Cup, so there is a lot at stake here.

1. $1000 World Cup Free Bets For New Customers Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus Claim Offer

World Cup Double Parlay Picks For Friday December 9, 2022

Our two picks on the first Quarter-Final day of the 2022 Qatar World Cup added together in a double parlay bet, comes out at odds of +437 with BetOnline. We think this double parlay bet has a great chance of coming in and winning, so fingers crossed we can win you some cash in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

As you can see, a $10 wager will return you $43.67 if you back our two double parlays bets with BetOnline!

1. $1000 World Cup Free Bets For New Customers Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus Claim Offer

Best World Cup Betting Sites

1. $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free Bets Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 2. $750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 3. $750 Welcome Bonus Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 4. $1,000 Sports Betting Offer Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 5. 125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer

For more soccer betting sites in the US – compare the best World Cup betting sites and claim up to $6,000 in free bets.

World Cup Parlay Pick 1: Brazil -1 @ -180 with BetOnline

The first pick for our double parlay bet in the first quarter-final game of the 2022 Qatar World Cup is that Brazil will defeat Croatia by at least two goals. Brazil have arguably looked like the most complete nation in the tournament so far this year, and Croatia just about scraped through in the last 16 on penalties against Japan.

We can see Neymar and co being far too strong for Luka Modric and his side, securing their place in the semi-finals after beating Croatia relatively comfortably.

World Cup Parlay Pick 2: Netherlands to win @ +245 with BetOnline

Our second parlay pick for our double bet is that the Netherlands will come through this quarter-finals against Lionel Messi’s Argentina as betting underdogs. Argentina looked average against Australia, with the Netherlands looking clinical in attack in their last 16 victory over the USA.

We can see the likes of Memphis Depay and Cody Gakpo giving the Argentinian defense some huge problems and send Messi and co crashing out of the World Cup.

Other Content You May Like