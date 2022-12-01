Soccer Parlay Picks Today’s Free World Cup Parlay Picks – Friday December 2

After some big nations such as four-time World Cup winners Germany, Spain, Belgium and the 2018 finalists Croatia were all in action on Thursday, attentions now turn to day 13 of the tournament with four games of soccer on show today. We have got you covered with our soccer parlay picks for each of the World Cup games on Friday 2 December.

Friday’s games we will provide free picks on are for Ghana vs Uruguay and South Korea vs Portugal in Group H, with Cameroon vs Brazil and Serbia vs Switzerland in Group G.

These are the last group games of the entire Qatar World Cup, with the knockout stages beginning tomorrow with just 16 teams remaining after these final four group games.

1. $1000 World Cup Free Bets For New Customers Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus Claim Offer

World Cup Parlay Picks For Friday December 2, 2022

Our four picks on Day 13 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup added together in a parlay, comes out at odds of +2005 with BetOnline. We think this parlay has a great chance of coming in and winning, so fingers crossed we can win you some cash on Day 13 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

As you can see, a $10 wager will return you $200.49 if you back our four parlays picks with BetOnline!

1. $1000 World Cup Free Bets For New Customers Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus Claim Offer

Best World Cup Betting Sites

1. $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free Bets Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 2. $750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 3. $750 Welcome Bonus Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 4. $1,000 Sports Betting Offer Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 5. 125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer

For more soccer betting sites in the US – compare the best World Cup betting sites and claim up to $6,000 in free bets.

World Cup Parlay Pick 1: Uruguay to win @ -140 with BetOnline

Uruguay face Ghana to see who qualifies for the knockout stages from Group H alongside Portugal. Uruguay are favorites here as they do have a stronger roster, but they only have one point from their opening two group games. We think they will come away victorious here in a tight affair and guarantee their runner-up spot in the group and secure themselves in the last 16.

World Cup Parlay Pick 2: Portugal HT/FT @ +135 with BetOnline

Portugal face South Korea in their final group stage match of the 2022 World Cup, with top spot in Group H almost guaranteed already. We think Cristiano Ronaldo and co will win this one comfortably and will be ahead after both 45 minutes and come full-time.

World Cup Parlay Pick 3: Brazil to win to nil @ -120 with BetOnline

Brazil face Cameron in their final group stage game and we are backing them to win to nil in our third parlay pick of Friday. Brazil are yet to concede a goal, and also look so threatening going forward. We can see the five-time World Cup champions winning this one with relative ease.

World Cup Parlay Pick 4: Switzerland to win @ +185 with BetOnline

In our fourth and final parlay pick on Friday and of the entire group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, we are backing Switzerland to join Brazil in the last 16 of the tournament after beating Serbia in their final group game. The winner of this will likely qualify as runners-up form the group, and we feel that the Swiss have a better squad and should get the job done here.

Other Content You May Like