Soccer Parlay Picks Today’s Free World Cup Parlay Picks – Saturday December 10

After some big nations fell at the group stages and in the last 16 as well as two countries falling yesterday in the quarter-finals, there are now only eight teams remaining in the 2022 World Cup. The second round of last eight fixtures kick off on Saturday, and we have got you covered with our soccer parlay picks for each of the World Cup quarter-final games on Saturday 10 December.

Saturday’s games we will provide free picks on are for Morocco vs Portugal and England vs France in the second round of fixtures in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

Two of these nations are guaranteed a spot in the semi-final of Qatar World Cup, so there is a lot at stake here.

World Cup Double Parlay Picks For Saturday December 10, 2022

Our two picks on the second Quarter-Final day of the 2022 Qatar World Cup added together in a double parlay bet, comes out at odds of +566 with BetOnline. We think this double parlay bet has a great chance of coming in and winning, so fingers crossed we can win you some cash in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

As you can see, a $10 wager will return you $56.60 if you back our two double parlays bets with BetOnline!

World Cup Parlay Pick 1: Portugal -1 @ +122 with BetOnline

After their exceptional last 16 display against Switzerland, we have picked Portugal -1 against Morocco as our first double parlay bet for Saturday’s quarter-final action. Portugal were simply superb last time out, and look to be going from strength to strength as the World Cup progresses. Of course, Morocco did beat Spain on penalties last time out, but they will struggle to stop Cristiano Ronaldo and co from scoring in this one.

We can see a comfortably 2-0 or 3-0 win here for Portugal, securing their place in the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup.

World Cup Parlay Pick 2: England to win @ +200 with BetOnline

Our second parlay pick for Saturday’s quarter final action is that England will defy the betting odds and defeat the reigning World Cup champions. England looked solid against Senegal in their 3-0 win, and never looked like conceding either. Of course, France looked good in their own right against Poland, but this English side will pose far more of a threat than Lewandowski and co did last Sunday.

This would be a monumental win for Gareth Southgate’s men, and we believe they are more than capable of knocking Kylian Mbappe and co out of the 2022 World Cup at the quarter-finals tage.

