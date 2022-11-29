Soccer Parlay Picks Today’s Free World Cup Parlay Picks – Wednesday November 30

After some big nations such as England and the Netherlands were both in action yesterday, attentions now turn to day 11 of the tournament with four games of soccer on show today. We have got you covered with our soccer parlay picks for each of the World Cup games on Wednesday 30 November.

Wednesday’s games we will provide free picks on are for Poland vs Argentina and Saudi Arabia vs Mexico in Group C, with Australia vs Denmark and Tunisia vs France in Group D.

World Cup Parlay Picks For Wednesday November 30, 2022

Our four picks on Day 11 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup added together in a parlay, comes out at odds of +5700 with BetOnline. We think this parlay has a great chance of coming in and winning, so fingers crossed we can win you some cash on Day 11 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

As you can see, a $10 wager will return you $570.04 if you back our four parlays picks with BetOnline!

World Cup Parlay Pick 1: Denmark to win @ -205 with BetOnline

Denmark face a tough test against a resolute Australia side who won against Tunisia in their second game. The winner of this game is likely to qualify from the group as runners-up so there is certainly a lot at stake. We think Denmark might just be a little bit too strong for the Aussies.

World Cup Parlay Pick 2: France to win to nil @ +135 with BetOnline

Our next parlay pick for Wednesday’s World Cup action is that France will make it 3/3 wins in the group and beat Tunisia with relative ease without conceding a goal. Kylian Mbappe is on fire, and this France team look like the team to beat so far in a bid to retain their World Cup crown from four years ago.

World Cup Parlay Pick 3: Argentina and BTTS @ +295 with BetOnline

The winner of this game is likely to win Group C, so there is a lot at stake here. Argentina are rightly the favorites, but Poland are more than capable of pulling off the upset. We think this will be a tight game in which both sides score, but that Lionel Messi and co will come away victorious.

World Cup Parlay Pick 4: Draw in Saudi Arabia vs Mexico @ +320 with BetOnline

This one is too close to call, so we are going with a draw in our final parlay pick of the day. Saudi Arabia of course shocked the world by beating Argentina in their opening game, but did end up losing to Poland last time. Mexico have just one point and on paper can still qualify, but we can see these two sides drawing a stalemate.

