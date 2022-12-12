Soccer Parlay Picks: Today’s Free World Cup Same-Game Parlay Picks – Tuesday December 13

It’s semi-final day of the World Cup, with only four teams remaining in Qatar the 2022 World Cup. The first semi-final kicks off on Tuesday night between Argentina and Croatia, and we have got you covered with our soccer same-game parlay picks for the first World Cup semi-final on Tuesday 13 December.

One of these nations are guaranteed a spot in the Final of Qatar World Cup, so there is a lot at stake here as Lionel Messi’s Argentina face Luka Modric’s Croatia.

World Cup Same-Game Parlay Picks For Tuesday December 14, 2022

Our four betting picks on the second Semi-Final of the 2022 Qatar World Cup added together in a same-game parlay pick, comes out at odds of +1490 with BetOnline. We think this same-game parlay bet has a great chance of coming in and winning, so fingers crossed we can win you some cash ahead of Sunday’s final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

As you can see, a $10 wager will return you $159.01 if you back our four selections in a same-game parlay pick with BetOnline!

World Cup Same-Game Parlay Picks Explained

Argentina are the overriding favorites here against Croatia, and it is clear to see why. Lionel Messi and co have looked impressive since their initial shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in their first group stage game, and are now the favorites to go all the way and lift the World Cup trophy.

We think Lionel Messi will get on the scoresheet yet again too. He has scored four goals at the World Cup so far, and we can see him grabbing another here, especially as he is the designated penalty taker too. Another pick is that Argentina Nicolas Otamendi will be carded, just like he was in the quarter-final against the Netherlands. Otamendi seems to get booked quite regularly, so this would come as no surprise to us again here.

Finally, we believe there will be under 2.5 total goals in the match, as Croatia don’t seem to concede a lot of goals, and neither to Argentina. There is a reason both of these teams are in the semi-final. They are both defensively sound, and we can see this being a low scoring affair for sure.

