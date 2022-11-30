Soccer Parlay Picks Today’s Free World Cup Parlay Picks – Thursday December 1

After some big nations such as Argentina, holders France and Denmark were all in action on Wednesday, attentions now turn to day 12 of the tournament with four games of soccer on show today. We have got you covered with our soccer parlay picks for each of the World Cup games on Thursday 1 December.
Thursday’s games we will provide free picks on are for Canada vs Morocco and Croatia vs Belgium in Group F, with Costa Rica vs Germany and Japan vs Spain in Group E.
World Cup Parlay Picks For Thursday December 1, 2022
Our four picks on Day 12 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup added together in a parlay, comes out at odds of +2549 with BetOnline. We think this parlay has a great chance of coming in and winning, so fingers crossed we can win you some cash on Day 12 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
As you can see, a $10 wager will return you $254.94 if you back our four parlays picks with BetOnline!
- Draw in Morocco vs Canada @ +245 with BetOnline
- Croatia to win @ +160 with BetOnline
- Germany -2 goals @ -195 with BetOnline
- Spain HT/FT @ -105 with BetOnline
World Cup Parlay Pick 1: Draw in Morocco vs Canada @ +245 with BetOnline
Despite losing both of their World Cup games so far, Canada have been a breath of fresh air in this World Cup. They have been well in both the Belgium and Croatia game, and we think they will sign off their campaign with a draw against Morocco. A draw for the Moroccans will more or less secure a last 16 place, so we can see that being the outcome here.
World Cup Parlay Pick 2: Croatia to win @ +160 with BetOnline
After comprehensively beating Canada and Belgium looking poor against Morocco, we are backing Luka Modric and co to win this one in our second parlay pick of the day. This would secure a Group F win for Croatia, who are still a huge threat going forward in the World Cup and could eb a dark horse for going all the way.
World Cup Parlay Pick 3: Germany -2 goals @ -195 with BetOnline
Germany need a big win here and we think they will do just that against Costa Rica. A win here and Spain doing them a favor and drawing with Japan or beating them will secure a knockout stage place for the Germans. We can see them winning this game by three goals, perhaps even more.
World Cup Parlay Pick 4: Spain HT/FT @ -105 with BetOnline
Our fourth and final parlay pick for Thursday’s World Cup action is that Spain will beat Japan, as well as being ahead against them after the first period concludes. Spain have looked exceptional so far in the World Cup and can secure a Group E triumph here after an emphatic victory over the Japanese on Thursday afternoon.
