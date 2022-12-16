Soccer Parlay Picks: Today’s Free World Cup Final Same-Game Parlay Picks – Sunday December 18

The 2022 Qatar World Cup Final is almost upon us. The World Cup Final kicks off on Sunday morning between holders France and Argentina, and we have got you covered with our soccer same-game parlay picks for this World Cup showdown on Sunday 18 December.

One of these nations are guaranteed to lift the famous World Cup trophy, so there is a lot at stake here as Kylian Mbappe’s France face Lionel Messi’s Argentina for world soccer supremacy.

World Cup Same-Game Parlay Picks For Sunday December 18, 2022

Our five betting picks for the Final of the 2022 Qatar World Cup added together in a same-game parlay pick, comes out at odds of +23400 with BetOnline. We think this same-game parlay bet has a great chance of coming in and winning, so fingers crossed we can win you some cash in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

As you can see, a $10 wager will return you $2,344.84 if you back our four selections in a same-game parlay pick with BetOnline!

World Cup Same-Game Parlay Picks Explained

Our final parlay picks for the 2022 Qatar World Cup is a big one. We have selected five legs in this same-game parlay bet slip, with big expectations that we will end the World Cup on a high with a winning parlay pick.

Firstly, we have picked both Olivier Giroud and Lionel Messi to score on Sunday morning for their respective countries. Messi is joint top goal scorer for the tournament with five goals and is also the designated penalty taker, so we think he has every chance of finding the back of the net in the final. For Giroud, he is the target man up front for France. Although Kylian Mbappe has more goals that Giroud this World Cup, we think France’s all-time top goal scorer will shine and bag a goal in the final on Sunday morning.

Next, we have selected over 2.5 goals in the game for both teams combined. Both of these sides score lots of goals and carry a huge threat going forward, hence this selection. It also ties in with our next pick that both teams will score in the match here. We can see this game being 2-1 either way, in a tight affair, which is why we have selected both of these betting picks.

Last but not least, we are taking a bit of a gamble and selected the Argentina defender, Nicolas Tagliafico, to get booked in the World Cup Final. Tagliafico hasn’t yet been booked in the tournament, however he will be marking either Kylian Mbappe or Ousmane Dembele in the final, who are both incredibly fast and skillful. A tactical foul to stop France from breaking is how we see Tagliafico getting cautioned here.

