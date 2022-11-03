Best 5 Soccer Picks In The Europa League For Thursday 3rd November 2022

The Europa League group stage comes to an end tonight, and with the final round of games taking place we have picked out some of the best bets ahead of tonight, including a pick in a must win Manchester United game!

Best Europa League Bets For Thursday 3rd November 2022

Europa League Best Bet 1: Real Sociedad (+1) @ -143 BetOnline

Manchester United need to beat Real Sociedad by two clear goals on Thursday night if they want to qualify as the winners of their group, however we are backing the Spaniard’s to cling on to top spot following what will be a nervy game.

Our first bet of the night see’s Real Sociedad handicap result at +1, this means that if Manchester United win by one goal or less, the bet is still a winner. We are confident that United will struggle in Spain on Thursday afternoon and with a hostile atmosphere expected in the Estadio Anoeta, we think Sociedad could finish as group E winners.

Europa League Best Bet 2: Eddie Nketiah to score first +350 @ BetOnline

Arsenal have already qualified for the next round of the Europa League however they need to match the PSV result or better to top the group tonight. We are backing Eddie Nketiah first goalscorer tonight and having already scored in the reverse fixture, the 23-year old will be eager to net again tonight.

With Chelsea coming up at the weekend for the Gunner Nketiah will be looking to prove to Mikel Arteta and Arsenal that he can handle the big occasions, an early goal against Zurich would certainly prove that which is why we’re taking the risk of first goalscorer tonight at +350.

Europa League Best Bet 3: Xavi Simons anytime goalscorer @ +210 BetOnline

Xavi Simons has been one of the biggest stars of the Europa League this season, with the PSV forward dazzling opponents with his quick feet and sharp turns. We are backing Simons to score tonight in a must win game for PSV, who need to win as well as Arsenal to drop points against Zurich to qualify top of the group.

Simons has just the one goal in Europe this season, which came against Zurich in gameweek 3. The 19-year old was unlucky not to net against Arsenal last week however, as he had a goal disallowed for offside after a VAR check.

Europa League Best Bet 4: Over 2.5 goals and BTTS Feyenoord vs Lazio @ -125 BetOnline

We are backing a goal-fest tonight in the Lazio-Feyenoord game and with the group very much in the balance, we are expecting an end to end game with plenty of action. Feyenoord need to win to qualify for the next round, while a draw would be enough to guarantee Lazio a place in the round of 32.

These two sides have seen the most goals in their group so far, with 19 (Feyenoord) and 21 (Lazio) goals in their first five games. The reverse fixture saw Lazio come out on top 4-2 winners in an action packed game at the Stadio Olimpico.

Europa League Best Bet 5: Union Berlin to win @ -120 BetOnline

Union Berlin travel to Belgium tonight to take on Union Saint Gilloise, in a match they need to win to top the group. The current Bundesliga leaders will be confident they can get the job done on Thursday night, having won 7 of their last 8 games this season.

We are backing Union Berlin to win and top the group tonight, with the German side looking to get revenge over Saint Gilloise after losing to them in the first matchday.

