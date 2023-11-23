One of the best experiences for football fans is in the stands, cheering on their favorite teams. Some stadiums in the NFL are known for their experience and traditions. Even NFL players have favorite stadiums to play in.

Over the course of a month, The Athletic conducted an anonymous poll that surveyed 85 NFL players about their honest opinions on the best and worst stadiums to play in.

Despite being the third oldest stadium in the NFL, Arrowhead Stadium was voted the best stadium to play in while MetLife was voted the worst. Metlife Stadium, the home of the New York Giants and Jets opened in 2010 and cost over $1.6 billion to construct.

Scroll down below to find out the best and worst-rated NFL stadiums to play in, according to the player survey.

Best NFL Stadiums To Play In

In the poll, there were a total of 84 players who responded to the best stadium to play in. Of the 84 responses, 17.9% voted that Arrowhead Stadium, home to the Kansas City Chiefs, was the best NFL stadium.

Despite being one of the oldest stadiums in the league, players love the atmosphere. Arrowhead is considered to be one of the loudest crowds and the atmosphere is almost electric.

Another player favorite includes U.S. Bank Stadium, the home of the Minnesota Vikings, which is a seven-year-old venue. Even though it’s an indoor stadium and features a turf field, players from the poll are stunned by how loud the environment is.

Many responses from players are based on the feel and atmosphere of the home crowd, along with the history of the stadium. Some of the loudest crowds are near the top of the list, including Lambeau Field and Lumen Field.

Check out the list below for the best NFL stadiums to play in.

Arrowhead Stadium — 17.9% U.S. Bank Stadium — 13.7% SoFi Stadium — 8.9% Lambeau Field — 8.3% Lumen Field — 8.3% Acrisure Stadium — 7.1% Allegiant Stadium — 6% AT&T Stadium — 6% Other — 4.8% Lincoln Financial Field — 4.8% State Farm Stadium — 3.6% Highmark Stadium — 2.4% Levi’s Stadium — 2.4% M&T Bank Stadium — 2.4% Caesars Superdome — 1.8% NRG Stadium — 1.8%

Worst NFL Stadiums To Play In

When it comes to the worst NFL stadiums in the league, many responses stem from the field conditions, atmosphere, and overall experience at the stadium.

According to the players that were polled, the worst-rated NFL stadium was MetLife Stadium. Even though the stadium opened in 2010 and cost $1.6 billion to build, NFL players consider the place a “dump”. About 18.4% of players named MetLife Stadium as the worst stadium to play in.

Most of the complaints are in regard to the condition of the turf and how awful the fans are in New York.

Along with MetLife, FedEx Field, which is the home to the Washington Commanders, was also considered among the worst stadiums in the league. Players who answered the poll said that “almost everything about (FedEx) is below the standard of what an NFL Stadium should be”.

Meanwhile, it appears that some NFL players have a love-hate relationship with Green Bay’s historic Lambeau Field.

Despite being among the five best stadiums, Lambeau Field is also considered one of the worst due to weather conditions in Green Bay.

Here are the top five worst stadiums to play in, according to the NFL player survey.

MetLife Stadium — 18.4% FedEx Field — 13.9% Highmark Stadium — 12.7% Others — 7.6% Lambeau Field — 7.6% Soldier Field — 7.6% Ford Field — 5.7% Acrisure Stadium — 3.8% Arrowhead Stadium — 3.8% Bank of America Stadium — 3.8% Nissan Stadium — 3.8% TIAA Bank Field — 3.8% Hard Rock Stadium — 2.5% Oakland Coliseum — 2.5% SoFi Stadium — 2.5%