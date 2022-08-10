Beverly D Stakes On The Agenda For Aidan O’Brien Again

The Beverly D Stakes has been given some extra spice this year with last year’s winning trainer Aidan O’Brien confirming he’ll be trying to win Saturday’s Churchill Downs Grade 1 race again. The Irish handler sent over Santa Barbara to land the gold medal 12 months ago and this year O’Brien has entered the John R Velazquez-ridden Lily Pond.

You can bet on the Beverly D Stakes with BetOnline and also get a 50% welcome bonus (up to $1,000) to use on the race.

What Time/Date Is The 2022 Beverly D Stakes?

Run over 1m 1f, the Beverly D Stakes is a Grade 1 race for 3+ year-olds staged at Churchill Downs racecourse in Kentucky

🕙Time: 3:01pm (US time)

📅Date: Saturday 13th August 2022

🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs, Kentucky

💰 Purse: $500,000

📺 TV: Sky

DID YOU KNOW? Trainer Chad C. Brown has won the Beverly D Stakes 5 times in the last 6 runnings – he runs Rougir

Aidan O’Brien Looks For Repeat Beverly D Stakes Win

Since 2012, the European raiders have won the Beverly D Stakes four times, with only US handler Chad C. Brown taking the races in-between. And it was the raiders from across the pond that held sway again last year when the powerful Irish Aidan O’Brien yard took the honours with Santa Barbara. They are back for more in 2022 and look to have a big chance of adding to that success with the 3 year-old LILY POND.

Last seen winning at the Curragh (Ireland) by 1/2 a length in the Grade 2 Kilboy Estate Stakes in the middle on July – that was her second career win from five outings. This will be her first race outside her homeland in Ireland, but connections have gone out of their way to secure top jockey, John R Velazquez – the two-time winner of this race, to ride.

Lily Pond has been handed gate 5 ahead of the Churchill Downs race on Saturday, while being the only 3 year-old in the race also gets a handy 5lbs allowance from the older horses.

You can back Lily Pond with BetOnline and also get a 50% welcome bonus (up to $1,000)

RELATED: Arlington Million Tops The Bill | What Are The Big Saturday Races?

Trainer Chad C Brown Has A Top Beverly D Stakes Record

With an incredible five Beverly D Stakes wins from the last six, it’s been the Chad C Brown yard that’s been flying the flag for the US handlers in-between all the European victories.

He also took the honours back in 2011 for the first time with Stacelita, so actually, in total, has six successes in this Grade 1 to his name. He runs the ex-French trained ROUGIR this year and after three solid runs this season heads here with a leading chance, with Manuel Franco booked to ride.

She landed the G3 Beaugay Stakes at Belmont Park on debut for the yard back in May, and hasn’t disgraced in finishing 5th and 4th in two Grade 1 races since – not beaten far each time.

Rougir, who has gate 4, also won the Grade 1 Prix de l’Opera Longines at Longchamp (France) last October, so this 4 year-old already has winning form at the top table to her name. Coming from this leading US yard, that loves to win this race, she’s sure to be popular in the Beverly D Stakes horse racing betting markets.

You can back Rougir with BetOnline and also get a 50% welcome bonus (up to $1,000)

Who Are The Other 2022 Beverly D Stakes Runners?

1. DALIKA – Trained by Albert M Stall Jr, this 6 year-old was last seen running 5th (of 6) in the G1 Diana Stakes at Saratoga on July 16th. She is now five races without a win, but does have a fair track record at Churchill Downs with her last races at the Kentucky venue reading 1-2-1-2-2. Brian Joseph Hernandez Jr has been booked to ride.

2. FAMILY WAY – This 5 year-old was runner-up last time out in the (G1) New York Stakes at Belmont Park and this year is yet to finish out of the first two from four races. She’s been runner-up three times, with her sole win so far in 2022 coming in the G3 Orchid Stakes at Gilfstream Park in April. Tyler Gaffalione gets the ride.

3. PRINCESS GRACE – Grade 3 winner at Parx last month, when winning the Dr James Penny Memorial Stakes by 3 lengths. Also won the 2021 Yellow Ribbon Handicap last season at Del Mar and has mopped up four wins from her last 7 races, but only G1 run was a defeat (3rd). On a plus, she hit form around this time last season – winning three times on the spin – so clearly loves the summer months and this was backed up with that recent success at Parx.

Recent Winners Of The Beverly D Stakes

2021 – SANTA BARBARA

2020 – No Race (Covid)

2019 – SISTERCHARLIE

2018 – SISTERCHARLIE

2017 – DACITA

2016 – SEA CALISI

2015 – WATSDACHANCES

2014 – EURO CHARLINE

2013 – DANK

2012 – I’M A DREAMER

Watch the 2021 Beverly D Stakes