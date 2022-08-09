Arlington Million Tops The Bill | What Are The Big Saturday Races?

The Arlington Million, which has been rerouted to Churchill Downs following the sale of Arlington Park, is one of the big weekend graded-raced this Saturday. But we’ve also more top-notch contests at Saratoga and Del Mar to look forward to. Let’s take a look at the best races this Saturday and the probable runners.

We’ve three Grade 1 turf races to note – the Fourstardave (Saratoga) and the Arlington Million and Beverly D, which are now both at Churchill Downs – will headline the weekend. Both Saratoga and Del Mar also will showcase upcoming 2-year-old stars in sprints on their cards.

At Del Mar, the San Diego venue will also play hosts to the Sorrento (G2) and the Best Pal (G3) stakes – both staged over six furlongs. Del Mar also will showcase some high-class turf action with the Yellow Ribbon Handicap (G2) for fillies and mares aged 3+.

Saturday, 13th August 2022

Fourstardave Handicap (G1), Saratoga, 1 mile (turf), 3-year-olds+

At this stage six horses were entered as ‘probable runners’ for the 38th running of the Grade One Fourstardave Handicap at Saratoga. It’s a race trainer Mark E. Casse has won three times since 2017, so his entry Get Smokin will be trying to add to that top record. While the William Mott camp sent out the winner in 2014 and 2016, so their Casa Creed, who was third in the race 12 months ago, will be another of interest.

You can bet on the Fourstardave Handicap with BetOnline and also get a 50% welcome bonus (up to $1,000) to use on the race.

Probable Fourstardave Handicap Runners

Regal Glory

Trainer: C. Brown

Last Run: 1st, 2022 Just a Game (G1)

Front Run the Fed

Trainer: C. Caramori

Last Run: 1st, 2022 Van Clief Stakes (LS)

Casa Creed

Trainer: W. Mott

Last Run: 1st, 2022 Jaipur Invitational (G1)

City Man

Trainer: C. Clement

Last Run: 1st, 2022 Forbidden Apple (G3)

Get Smokin

Trainer: M. Casse

Last Run: 4th, 2022 Forbidden Apple (G3)

Masen

Trainer: C. Brown

Last Run: 1st, 2022 Poker (G3)

Watch the 2021 Fourstardave Handicap

Saratoga Special (G2), Saratoga, 6 1/2 furlongs, 2-year-olds

Just five horses were entered as ‘probable runners’ at this stage for this Grade 2 6 1/2 furlong contest. Gulfport is one of those engaged as this undefeated son of Uncle Mo, who is trained by Steve Asmussen, who won this race in 2017 and 2020, is sure to be popular in the horse racing betting for the race.

You can bet on the Saratoga Special with BetOnline and also get a 50% welcome bonus (up to $1,000) to use on the race.

Probable Saratoga Special Runners

Gulfport

Trainer: S. Asmussen

Last Run: 1st, 2022 Bashford Manor (LS)

Damon’s Mound

Trainer: M. Lovell

Last Run: 1st, CD MSW (7/2/2022-R3)

Owen’s Leap

Trainer: T. Amoss

Last Run: 2nd, 2022 Bashford Manor (LS)

Super Chow

Trainer: J. Delgado

Last Run: 1st, GP Claim (7/2/2022-R1)

Valenzan Day

Trainer: R. Rodriguez

Last Run: 9th, 2022 Sanford (G3)

Arlington Million (G1), Churchill Downs, 1 1/8 miles (turf), 3-year-olds+

At this stage we’ve a small but select probable field. compact but quality field of six, which are spearheaded by six-time stakes winner Smooth Like Strait. Also expected to head to Churchill Downs are were the Walsh-trained Santin, winner of the Turf Classic (G1) in May at Churchill Downs, the home of the Kentucky Derby.

With all six trainers with probable Arlington Million runners this year having never won the race, we’ll be seeing a new name on the roll of honour in 2022.

You can bet on the Arlington Million with BetOnline and also get a 50% welcome bonus (up to $1,000) to use on the race.

Probable Arlington Million Runners

Smooth Like Strait

Trainer: M. McCarthy

Last Run: 2nd, 2022 Shoemaker Mile (G1)

Admission Office

Trainer: B. Lynch

Last Run: 5th, 2022 Grand Couturier (LS)

Field Pass

Trainer: M. Maker

Last Run: 1st, 2022 Texas Turf Classic (LS)

Set Piece

Trainer: B. Cox

Last Run: 5th, 2022 Forbidden Apple (G3)

Santin

Trainer: B. Walsh

Last Run: 6th, 2022 Manhattan (G1)

Cavalry Charge

Trainer: D. Stewart

Last Run: 2nd, 2022 Jonathan B. Schuster Memorial (LS)

Beverly D Stakes. (G1), Churchill Downs, 1 1/8 miles (turf), fillies and mares, 3-year-olds+

The supporting act for Saturday’s Arlington Million is the Grade 1 Beverley D – a race for fillies and mares. At this stage we’ve only five horses probable runners, but plenty of class. Five-time graded-stakes winner Princess Grace one of the five and we’ve also California Angel, winner of the Jessamine Stakes (G2) at Keeneland last season.

12 months ago we saw the Irish trainer, Aidan O’Brien win the race with Santa Barbara and Ryan Moore riding, but we’ve no European raiders this year. It’s also been a race the Chad C Brown team have farmed in recent years – winning 5 of the last 6 runnings – but they also don’t have any probable runners in 2022.

You can bet on the Beverley D Stakes with BetOnline and also get a 50% welcome bonus (up to $1,000) to use on the race.

Probable Beverley D Stakes Runners

Crystal Cliffs

Trainer: H. Motion

Last Run: 1st, 2022 Nassau (G2)

Princess Grace

Trainer: M. Stidham

Last Run: 1st, 2022 Dr. James Penny Memorial (G3)

California Angel

Trainer: G. Leonard, III

Last Run: 2nd, 2022 Allen LaCombe Memorial (LS)

Dalika

Trainer: A. Stall, Jr.

Last Run: 5th, 2022 Diana (G1)

Family Way

Trainer: B. Walsh

Last Run: 2nd, 2022 New York (G1)

Yellow Ribbon Handicap (G2), Del Mar, 1 1/16 miles (turf), fillies and mare, 3-year-olds+

At this stage we’ve eight probable horses engaged for Saturday’s Grade 2, with past Grade 1 winners Going Global and Going to Vegas included. Trainer Philip D’Amato is mob-handed too, with 50% of the 8 runners entered at the moment – Going Global, Going To Vegas, Burgoo Alley and Fearless Girl.

You can bet on the Yellow Ribbon Handicap with BetOnline and also get a 50% welcome bonus (up to $1,000) to use on the race.

Probable Yellow Ribbon Handicap Runners

Going Global

Trainer: P. D’Amato

Last Run: 3rd, 2022 Gamely Stakes (G1)

Going To Vegas

Trainer: P. D’Amato

Last Run: 2nd, 2022 Gamely Stakes (G1)

Flippant

Trainer: V. Oliver

Last Run: 1st, 2022 Indiana General Assembly Distaff (LS)

Park Avenue

Trainer: J. Sadler

Last Run: 1st, 2022 Ouija Board Distaff (LS)

Stolen Holiday

Trainer: C. McGaughey III

Last Run: 1st, 2022 Eatontown (G3)

Avenue De France

Trainer: L. Powell

Last Run: 1st, 2022 Osunitas Stakes (RS)

Burgoo Alley

Trainer: P. D’Amato

Last Run: 6th, 2022 Megahertz Stakes (G3)

Fearless Girl

Trainer: P. D’Amato

Last Run: 1st, Dmr AlwOC (7/23/2022-R3)

Sorrento Stakes (G2), Del Mar, 6 furlongs, 2-year-old fillies

Six probable runners at this stage starters with two of those trained by Doug O’Neill – Vegas Magic and Absolutely Zero, who is by O’Neill’s 2016 Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist – O’Neill won this race in 2013 with Concav too. 12 months ago we saw the Philip D’Amato-trained Elm Drive win the race and D’Amato could be back for more in 2022 with Dazzling Dominika entered.

You can bet on the Sorento Stakes with BetOnline and also get a 50% welcome bonus (up to $1,000) to use on the race.

Probable Sorento Stakes Runners

Absolutely Zero

Trainer: D. O’Neill

Last Run: 1st, 2022 Fasig-Tipton Futurity (LS)

Uncontrollable

Trainer: M. McCarthy

Last Run: 1st, Dmr MSW (7/22/2022-R5)

Vegas Magic

Trainer: D. O’Neill

Last Run: 1st, 2022 Everett Nevin Stakes (LS)

Halosnheaven

Trainer: B. Baffert

Last Run: 2nd, Dmr MSW (7/23/2022-R4)

Dazzling Dominika

Trainer: P. D’Amato

Last Run: 1st Chu MSW

Outofnothingatall

Trainer: R. Diodoro

Last Run: 1st, EvD MSW (7/7/2022-R1)