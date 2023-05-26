Big Expectations For Penn State QB Drew Allar in 2023-2024

It’s a changing of the guard in happy valley as Sean Clifford exits and presumably Drew Allar steps in.

As Penn State gears up for the 2023 college football season, all eyes are on their star quarterback prospect, Drew Allar, who will be entrusted with leading the offense. Allar steps into the shoes of the experienced Sean Clifford, and the expectations for the former five-star recruit are sky-high, given his immense talent and the reputation he built as one of the top recruits in the 2022 class.

“We’ve got a competition for the quarterback spot and Drew Allar is a young man that there’s a lot of excitement about,” Franklin said. “Coming out of high school he was the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country, was our backup quarterback last year. And unusually he was able to play in almost every single game, so that was a real positive that we were able to get him a ton of reps and experience last year.”

Allar Has Some Playing Experience Already

Despite being a freshman, Allar had the opportunity to showcase his skills on the field during the 2022 season. Penn State often found itself in commanding positions against opponents, allowing Allar to gain valuable playing time. In his limited appearances, Allar demonstrated his potential, completing 35 of 60 passes for 344 yards, throwing four touchdowns, and impressively, no interceptions. He also showcased his mobility by rushing for 52 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

Replacing a reliable and experienced quarterback like Clifford won’t be an easy task. Clifford had a solid season, throwing for 2,822 yards and 24 touchdowns while being mindful of ball security with just seven interceptions.

Supporting Cast Will Play a Massive Role

Head coach James Franklin has emphasized the importance of surrounding Allar with a supportive and capable team, working to create an environment where he can feel comfortable and confident in leading the offense. The coaching staff and players are aware that there will be an adjustment period for Allar as he settles into the starting role, but they have faith in his abilities and believe he can make a significant impact on the gridiron.

“I think a couple things. I think No. 1 we’ve got a chance to be better on the O-line, we’ve got a chance to be better at running back, we’ve got a chance to be better at tight end,” Franklin said. “We have a question mark at wide receiver. I saw some things this spring to get excited about but not ready to stamp ’em yet.

The true test for Allar and the Penn State Nittany Lions will come in the fall when the season kicks off. The Nittany Lions open with WVU and have Iowa, Illinois, and Northwestern before a massive matchup at Ohio State on October 21st. It will be a crucial time for Allar to showcase his skills, handle the pressure, and prove himself as the leader of the team. With the coaching staff’s support and a talented roster around him, Allar has the opportunity to fulfill the high expectations placed upon him and lead Penn State on a potential College Football Playoff run in 2023.