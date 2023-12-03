College Football News and Rumors

Big Ten Championship Game: Fans Watch No. 2 Michigan Earn 3-Peat, Maul Punchless No. 16 Iowa At Lucas Oil Stadium

Jeff Hawkins
michigan blake corum socres in big ten title game (1)

It was telling that when Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti handed the conference championship trophy to a Michigan representative Saturday night, injured guard Zak Zinter was positioned to accept the honor.

Coach Jim Harbaugh may be the line coach in conference history to win the league title outright three seasons in a row, but when it came time to share the stage with Petitti, Harbaugh sent Zinter in his stead.

Harbaugh, who returned from his second three-game suspension this season, guided the No. 2 Wolverines to a 26-0 victory over the punchless No. 16 Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Twitter fans responded to Michigan positioning itself to be the No. 1 seed for the CFP semifinals.

The Wolverines’ mantra this season is Michigan vs. Everybody. The marketing department can add also add Harbaugh vs. Petitti …

The 2023 Big Ten Championship game view …

Michigan’s starting quarterback is proving to be a winner. Will he enter the NFL draft or come back for a senior season? …

The Big Ten Quarterback of the Year, McCarthy was focused on leading the Wolverines to a conference three-peat and a third trip to the CFP semifinals …

After serving a three-game suspension for his role in Michigan’s sign-stealing scandal, Harbaugh returned to work on Saturday. Along the way, he stopped to help a fallen photographer …

Michigan’s Semaj Morgan provided an early spark with an 87-yard punt return. It proved to be the longest punt return in conference championship game history …

Tough to say who had the better play, Morgan’s punt return or Iowa’s Koen Entringer, who hustled from one end of the field to the other to make a touchdown-saving tackle. Entringer is an Ypsilanti, Mich., native …

The Big Ten’s Runing Back of the Year, Corum notched his single-season record 23rd rushing TD, giving the Wolverines a 10-0 lead with 1:07 remaining in the first quarter. It was Corum’s 54th career TD, one shy of the program’s record …

Not every Michigan fan enjoyed their viewpoint at Lucas Oil Stadium …

A converted wide receiver, Michigan’s Mike Sainristil, who may be a bit undersized, continues to make plays, like this second-quarter forced fumble, and improve his NFL draft stock …

After falling behind 10-0 Iowa’s defense stiffened, sacking McCarthy four times and forcing the Wolverines to punt on their next four offensive possessions. The Hawkeyes limited the Wolverines to 16 first half rushing yards …

Against Michigan’s first-half defense, Iowa’s offense went punt, punt, punt, punt, fumble, punt and punt. The Hawkeyes registered 61 total first-half yards (31 rushing and 30 passing) …

Sainristil forced another turnover. Or did he? …

Iowa’s offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz vehemently disputed a third-quarter fumble call, but to no avail …

The officials ruled Michigan recovered the Deacon Hill fumble and Corum converted the disputed turnover by scoring on 6-yard run one play later, handing the Wolverines a 17-0 advantage. It proved to be a milestone TD for Corum …

With 55 career rushing scores, Corum is Michigan’s co-TD king, matching Anthony Thomas’ all-time mark …

Family members have celebrated a “Blake the Great” touchdown every game this season …

Three Big Ten titles in a row …

Big Ten College Football News and Rumors Iowa Hawkeyes Michigan Wolverines
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

