It was telling that when Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti handed the conference championship trophy to a Michigan representative Saturday night, injured guard Zak Zinter was positioned to accept the honor.

Coach Jim Harbaugh may be the line coach in conference history to win the league title outright three seasons in a row, but when it came time to share the stage with Petitti, Harbaugh sent Zinter in his stead.

Harbaugh, who returned from his second three-game suspension this season, guided the No. 2 Wolverines to a 26-0 victory over the punchless No. 16 Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Twitter fans responded to Michigan positioning itself to be the No. 1 seed for the CFP semifinals.

The Wolverines’ mantra this season is Michigan vs. Everybody. The marketing department can add also add Harbaugh vs. Petitti …

Looks like Jim Harbaugh had some strong words for Tony Petitti pic.twitter.com/YuJApyoE58 — Patrick Barron 🐻🏈🦬 (@BlueBarronPhoto) December 3, 2023

The 2023 Big Ten Championship game view …

Michigan’s starting quarterback is proving to be a winner. Will he enter the NFL draft or come back for a senior season? …

J.J. McCarthy has the highest win percentage out of any QB in the last 10 seasons with a minimum of 20 starts 💪 How does he compare to the other QBs on this list? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Sv18d1xBVH — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 17, 2023

The Big Ten Quarterback of the Year, McCarthy was focused on leading the Wolverines to a conference three-peat and a third trip to the CFP semifinals …

J.J. McCarthy is back in Indianapolis for his third straight Big Ten Championship Game. pic.twitter.com/NM8Um17Gl4 — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) December 2, 2023

After serving a three-game suspension for his role in Michigan’s sign-stealing scandal, Harbaugh returned to work on Saturday. Along the way, he stopped to help a fallen photographer …

Jim Harbaugh helped a cameraman up on his way into the stadium pic.twitter.com/WGfl0ssXki — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 2, 2023

Michigan’s Semaj Morgan provided an early spark with an 87-yard punt return. It proved to be the longest punt return in conference championship game history …

#GoBlue WITH AN ELITE RETURN #MICHIGAN IN PRIME POSITION TO GET 7 POINTS HERE!!! pic.twitter.com/iRgOZf3boJ — krazzie (@yoennalcides) December 3, 2023

Tough to say who had the better play, Morgan’s punt return or Iowa’s Koen Entringer, who hustled from one end of the field to the other to make a touchdown-saving tackle. Entringer is an Ypsilanti, Mich., native …

Watch No. 4 Koen Entringer for the Hawkeyes never give up! pic.twitter.com/oi8ADQXcGS — Polo G. (@PaulGoblet) December 3, 2023

The Big Ten’s Runing Back of the Year, Corum notched his single-season record 23rd rushing TD, giving the Wolverines a 10-0 lead with 1:07 remaining in the first quarter. It was Corum’s 54th career TD, one shy of the program’s record …

Not every Michigan fan enjoyed their viewpoint at Lucas Oil Stadium …

This is what I see when I stand 🥲 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/6kDRrqxuN5 — Teddy Tran (@TeddyJTran) December 3, 2023

A converted wide receiver, Michigan’s Mike Sainristil, who may be a bit undersized, continues to make plays, like this second-quarter forced fumble, and improve his NFL draft stock …

Michigan’s Mike Sainristil was a top 60 player for me back in July and has only justified that ranking this season. Stud nickel who is worth a second round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. #NFLDraft #NFLDraft2024 #2024NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/Ixg1M72UlM — Sam Teets (@Sam_Teets33) December 3, 2023

After falling behind 10-0 Iowa’s defense stiffened, sacking McCarthy four times and forcing the Wolverines to punt on their next four offensive possessions. The Hawkeyes limited the Wolverines to 16 first half rushing yards …

SACKED AGAIN@HawkeyeFootball continues to swarm J.J. McCarthy 🔒 pic.twitter.com/DlUSeWbstT — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 3, 2023

Against Michigan’s first-half defense, Iowa’s offense went punt, punt, punt, punt, fumble, punt and punt. The Hawkeyes registered 61 total first-half yards (31 rushing and 30 passing) …

Hill took a big hit here from the Michigan defense 😬 pic.twitter.com/nKS82qCBJv — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 3, 2023

Sainristil forced another turnover. Or did he? …

Another forced fumble for Mike Sainristil, kid is balling! pic.twitter.com/lKoWzDzmFr — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) December 3, 2023

Iowa’s offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz vehemently disputed a third-quarter fumble call, but to no avail …

The Iowa sideline was not happy about that fumble ruling pic.twitter.com/jNybFSA3Xk — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 3, 2023

The officials ruled Michigan recovered the Deacon Hill fumble and Corum converted the disputed turnover by scoring on 6-yard run one play later, handing the Wolverines a 17-0 advantage. It proved to be a milestone TD for Corum …

No surprise here 😤 Blake Corum punches it in for a @UMichFootball TD pic.twitter.com/oLLL8djEBM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 3, 2023

With 55 career rushing scores, Corum is Michigan’s co-TD king, matching Anthony Thomas’ all-time mark …

Family members have celebrated a “Blake the Great” touchdown every game this season …

Blake Corum’s family was loving his TD from the stands ❤️@UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/GMWLbHzdJv — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 3, 2023

Three Big Ten titles in a row …