Bill Belichick recently retired, ending one of the most successful head coaching stints in NFL history.

Belichick earned himself the title of one of the best head coaches in all of the sports by doing things his own way, which eventually became known as the “Patriot Way”. Upon retiring, he was in the midst of a contract that paid him $25 million per year, making him the highest-paid head coach in U.S. sports, according to Sportico.

Not only did Belichick earn a pretty penny while on the sidelines but several other players and coaches were able to get paid off the Patriots’ success over the years. One of the biggest beneficiaries happened to be none other than owner Robert Kraft, who has watched his investment in the Patriots grow by more than 15x since Belichick was hired.

Belichick Helped Grow Patriots’ Valuation By Over 15x During Tenure

Belichick succeeded his good friend and former boss Bill Parcells, who led the Patriots to a Super Bowl appearance in 1996.

During his tenure in New England, Belichick led New England to six Super Bowl victories alongside Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady. Together, the duo helped catapult the Patriots organization to the forefront of the sports world, making New England one of the most popular teams in football.

All in all, Belichick finished his time in New England with an impressive 266-121 overall record, along with a 30-12 record in the NFL Playoffs. He finished his coaching career second on the all-time list for the most postseason wins behind only legendary coach Don Shula (31).

However, Belichick’s impact wasn’t only limited to the football field.

In fact, the Patriots have since become the second-most valuable team in football, according to Forbes. When Belichick was hired to become the head coach of the New England Patriots in 2000, Robert Kraft’s team was valued at a mere $460 million.

Today, the Patriots are worth more than $7 billion, behind only the Dallas Cowboys.

Belichick’s Former Players Are Among The Most Sought-After Head Coaches

Several coaches who spent time under the tutelage of Belichick in New England went on to become head coaches in the league but few have been able to replicate the results on the field.

Josh McDaniels, Romeo Crennel, Eric Mangini, Joe Judge, and Matt Patricia are just a few of the names who have tried and failed when given the opportunity to become NFL head coaches.

However, a new trend has emerged over the past few years which might prove to be a better indication of how Belichick’s coaching tree might be viewed in the future.

A few of Belichick’s former players have since become head coaches in the league. Unlike his coordinators, Belichick’s former players have had a strong start to their time on the sidelines.

That may have played a role in Kraft’s decision to choose former Patriots’ linebacker Jerod Mayo as Belichick’s successor. Mayo was a first-round pick in 2008 and spent all eight of his NFL seasons in New England as the leader of Belichick’s defense before injuries forced him to retire early at the age of 29.

Of course, Mayo isn’t the first Patriots’ linebacker or player to become an NFL head coach.

Mike Vrabel (Tennessee Titans) and Kevin O’Connell (Minnesota Vikings) have both had successful stints as NFL head coaches. Vrabel was recently fired by the Titans but is expected to be one of the hottest commodities for teams looking for a new head coach during the offseason.

Recently, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill openly advocated for former Patriots’ WR Wes Welker to become a head coaching candidate. Welker has spent time in San Francisco and Miami as a wide receivers coach.